Australian Troubadour Paul Kelly Adds 'Maybe This Christmas' to the Digital Release of 'Christmas Train'
The track will be officially available on December 2, 2022.
Children would argue that receiving more for the holidays is always better. In keeping with that childhood principle, celebrated Australian musician Paul Kelly is gifting fans with a brand-new recording, "MAYBE THIS CHRISTMAS" just in time for seasonal gift giving.
"'Maybe This Christmas' is written by Ron Sexsmith from Canada," says Kelly about the track that will be officially available on December 2, 2022. "He released it in 2002 and the song has long been a favourite of mine. I love the lines about forgiveness in the second verse."
As an added bonus to the digital version only of his recently released PAUL KELLY'S CHRISTMAS TRAIN (Cooking Vinyl/Gawd Aggie) which was also released on vinyl and CD, his new interpretation retains the festiveness that the original carried and augments it with gorgeous harmonies from Melbourne musician and one half of celebrated Australian duo Sweet Jean, Alice Keath.
"I thought it would be good to do as a duet so I asked Alice to join me and the band in Soundpark studios last month," he says with a smile. "She always finds interesting harmonies."
The vinyl and CD versions of Paul Kelly's Christmas Train pairs ten seasonal standards with an addition dozen tracks for an is an extraordinary 22-song double album that travels across the centuries, from a Latin hymn to well-known carols, from a traditional Irish folk ballad to songs with an unmistakable local flavor, and a sparkling new version of one of the greatest Australian Christmas songs of them all, Kelly's own "How to Make Gravy" on EMI Cooking Vinyl / Gawd Aggie.
"I've always been interested in Christmas songs and the variety of them," Kelly says. "There is a double-edged sword to Christmas music because every year, it is everywhere, pumped to you in supermarkets and malls. There is a lot of schlock attached but, on the other hand, there are so many great Christmas songs and so much to explore. I've chosen songs I love which led me often to wander off the well-worn path, then chosen singers I thought best suited to them."
The sacred and the secular, the ancient and modern, are all carefully woven into a collection destined to become a part of Christmases around the globe for many years to come. It is delivered by Kelly and his band with a big cast of Christmas helpers including vocalists Vika and Linda Bull, Marlon Williams, Kasey Chambers and Emma Donovan, along with contributions from the Kelly clan: nephew and bandmate Dan, siblings Mary-Jo and Tony, and Paul's daughters Maddy and Memphis.
Part of the joy in Paul Kelly's Christmas Train comes from discovering fresh ways to treat the best-known songs, from the Hawaiian guitar and ukuleles of "Silent Night," with a verse in the original German sung by Alice Keath, to an astonishing performance by Marlon Williams singing "Tapu Te Pō" (O Holy Night) in the Māori language.
The story of Jesus and Mary has strong associations with Judaism and Islam (the Qu'ran has a chapter devoted to the story); here on Christmas Train singer-songwriter Lior joins Paul, Alice, and Emily Lubitz for an a cappella reading of the Hebrew prayer of peace, "Shalom Aleichem," and Waleed Aly recites the vivid poetry of Surah Maryam. Kelly and his band bring a '60s-fired energy to "Christmas," an Australian song of longing for home by brothers Chris and Wes Harrington, and Linda Bull tears up the place on "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)," a song originally recorded by Darlene Love on Phil Spector's A Christmas Gift for You.
"I hadn't even thought about putting "How To Make Gravy" (his universally-beloved holiday song) on the record but when I talked to friends, they all said, 'Really? You're not? Just do another version.' Our live version has evolved from the original recording (initially released in 1994), so we said, 'Let's lay it down and see what we think.' We have been doing it forever, so it was recorded in one or two takes. It has been 25 years since the song first came out so that's another reason to have it here. Note that Peter Luscombe played on the original, too."
The BBC describes Gravy Day, December 21st, as a date "deemed increasingly worth celebrating." "Gravy Day," "the 21st of December," and "Paul Kelly" have become trending terms on Twitter, with many posts playing off How to Make Gravy's narrative. The song's popularity has inspired media outlets to investigate the protagonist's possible back story and the key question in the song: "Who's gonna make the gravy?" Several years ago, Kelly began to acknowledge the trend by hosting Gravy Day concerts.
From This Author - Michael Major
November 21, 2022
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced Black Friday offers on HBO Max and discovery+ with an 80% savings on the first three months of ad-supported subscriptions to each platform. This gives viewers the perfect opportunity to catch up on their favorite shows and films after some holiday shopping with family and friends.
VIDEO: Watch Joshua Henry, Shania Twain & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview
November 21, 2022
ABC has released a first look at Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, and Rita Moreno in the upcoming Beauty & the Beast 30th Anniversary live action and animated hybrid special. Watch the new video preview, which features a sneak peek at Shania Twain singing the title song, now!
Phony PPL Releases Eagerly Awaited Third Studio Album 'Euphonyus'
November 21, 2022
Backed by feature collaborations with GRAMMY Award winner Megan Thee Stallion for their single “fkn around,” additional features on the album include JoJo, Leon Thomas iii and The Soul Rebels with highlights from Ivan Barias (Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan), KAYTRANADA (Anderson .Paak, The Internet), and Alissia Benveniste (Mark Ronson, Q-Tip).
Sonia Stein Releases New Single 'Electric Honeymoon'
November 21, 2022
These two EPs were a perfect showcase of Sonia’s song writing and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single “London Used to Feel So Cool,” “Coexist” produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and “Passerby” produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'Tape Measure'
November 21, 2022
'Tape Measure' is streaming now. It’s a song that dips into the melting pot of sound that the Blur drummer accumulates from his passion for dipping in and out of radio stations the world over and landing on the distinctive sound of a Bollywood soundtrack that Dave splices together with a clipped beat. It’s a colorful tune, all rhythm and melody.