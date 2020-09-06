Australian Indie-Pop Band San Cisco Release 4th Studio Album 　​  ​ 

To celebrate the release of Between You And Me, San Cisco has planned a live stream concert.

Two years and at least one sadly remembered love affair in the making, Fremantle, Australia trio Jordi Davieson, Scarlett Stevens and Josh Biondillo aka San Cisco have released Between You And Me, a painstakingly effortless record that can only be derived from experiencing the throes of life together. To celebrate the release of Between You And Me, San Cisco has planned a live stream concert in partnership with Pilerats for next week. Stay tuned to their socials for the details.

Today, the band shares the video for "Alone," a nautical inspired visual accompaniment directed by Duncan Wright. "Alone is about being away from the one you love for the first time. It's magic when you're together, but who knows how it will be when you're in different time zones living very different lives." comments Scarlett.

Between You And Me is quintessential San Cisco. Set to an upbeat indie-pop groove, their fourth studio album highlights the band's ability to create moments of release, whether you're nursing a broken heart or mourning the end of a friendship, you'll always be able to find a sense of catharsis and relatability whilst listening to San Cisco croon about similar situations.

Jordi shares "I write about relationships and love and friendship. It's just what I think about most of the time. Even if it's not me personally, just analysing and thinking about other people's situations and how they could make them better; fix them."

Starting with the release of lead single "Skin" which landed in triple j's hottest 100 of 2019, the band wear their vulnerability on their sleeve and set the tone for Between You And Me with a sensitive but sassy approach. "On The Line" was reimagined as a classic Jordi-Scarlett duet, playing lovers looking back from different perspectives in one of San Cisco's best pop moments ever. Continuing on with the tongue-in-cheek bops such as "Shine" with it's Kraftwerk inspired synths and "Messages" where Scarlett declares "I'm gonna fade from you like a temporary tattoo." Between the indie-guitar jangles of "Alone" and "When I Dream" (another triple j hottest 100 entry), the waltz-time melancholy of "Flaws" and the Phil Spector-esq "Gone," Between You And Me closes with the lone bedroom introspection of the title track; a widescreen story of loss and letting go.

The album's genesis began on Jordi and Josh's living room floor when the sun set well into the night and the seabreeze was a sweet relief and continued to take shape by the roaring fire in the winter months. Longtime friend, producer and collaborator Steven Schram kept pushing them along, "No, keep going you can do better" and after recording a handful of songs at their Fremantle studio the band came to the realization that they needed to dive deeper.

Heading over east to the hinterlands of Mullumbimby, Jordi, Josh and Scarlett found themselves recording the remainder of the album in two make-shift studios; one in the kitchen and one outside at the tiki bar that was home to the big, blue barn. Never letting their geographical confinements get in the way of producing a body of work to its full potential, mixing of the album tracks was completed by Chris Coady (Future Islands, Beach House, Grizzly Bear) at Sunset Sound in LA, Steven Schram in Mullumbimby and James Ireland (Pond) back in Fremantle.

