Austin Tolliver Announces Debut Album 'Ride 4 Me'

Country-rap recording artist Austin Tolliver is set to release his debut full-length album, Ride 4 Me, on Friday, April 22 via Average Joes Entertainment. Pre-save and pre-order the new album here.

This 12-track collection walks though the rollercoaster of emotions Austin has trekked through this past year and taps into his wide-ranging influences from Tupac and Nelly to George Strait and Tim McGraw.

"With this album, I hope people take the journey into my mindset through each and every song," says Tolliver. "The entire body of work tells a story from a progressional standpoint of each mood I have been in for the last year. It's a deep dive into the fun side of me, the dark side of me, the painful side of me, and the kick ass side of me. I feel that it is important to allow my fans to see all my emotions and this project does that."

Singles from the forthcoming album that have been catching ears include the title track, "Ride 4 Me," "Tip My Hat" "Lifestyle ft. Colt Ford" and "Yodelay You Down," among others.

Austin Tolliver's early ambitions were to become a professional athlete. It looked like the Louisiana native was headed that way when he started playing football in college at New Mexico State University and quickly became recognized for his athletic prowess. However, his path changed when he moved to Nashville and fell in love with music.

Tolliver's musical influences are culled from the melting pot of cultures that surrounded him growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana. "From country to rap to rock, my music is a crossover of different genres and I infuse that music I grew up on into my style," commented Tolliver.

His diverse influences ranged from Tupac, Nelly, Ludacris, 50 Cent and Eminem to George Strait, Tim McGraw, Billy Ray Cyrus, Colt Ford and Shenandoah. Sonic evidence of this can be heard across Ride 4 Me.

Talent, perseverance and a winning attitude lead Tolliver to the attention of Average Joes Entertainment. The Nashville-based record label signed Tolliver and released his debut single, "Tip My Hat," in late 2020. His 2021 singles, "Yodelay You Down" and "Ride 4 Me" caught the ears of fans and kept their attention through every new music release after.