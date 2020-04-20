Aussie Swamp Blues Guitarist 8 Ball Aitken To Release New Album April 24

Co-produced by 8 Ball Aitken and Dave Percefull (Green Day, Gary Clark Jr.,) Swamp Blues 2 was recorded at yellow DOG Studios in Wimberley, TX, and features 13 swampy funk-laden songs all written or co-written by 8 Ball. 8 Ball elaborates, "I love the laid-back feel and rhythmic space in swamp blues. I feel like you spend the first half of your musical life learning licks, tricks and techniques on your instrument, then the second half choosing not to play them."



For this album, 8 Ball played all the guitars and enlisted some of blues and Americana's most illustrious players, including drummer JJ Johnson (Tedeschi Trucks Band, John Mayer,) Austin bassist extraordinaire Glenn Fukunaga (Robert Plant, Dr John, James Taylor, Bob Dylan, Dixie Chicks,) and saxophone/keys player Buddy Leach, a longtime member of George Thorogood & The Destroyers. Additionally, 8 Ball's dear friend and frequent co-writer Guthrie Kennard sang the low backing vocals, while Julie Meridian sang the higher, sweeter harmonies.



8 Ball states, "It felt like we had unfinished business. After spending time in the studio with these top-notch musicians creating the first Swamp Blues album, we collectively knew that there had to be a sequel. The second time around, we were even more creatively relaxed and we could dig in to the grooves without feeling like we were trying. I think that comes across when you hear the record."

Nashville based, Australian swamp blues rocker 8 Ball Aitken is set to release his 11th album, Swamp Blues 2 via Red Rocker Records on April 24th. The new album is the highly anticipated followup to 2018's Swamp Blues that hit #2 on the Australian Blues Charts. It was also nominated for two Australian Blues Awards, and produced the 2019 APRA (Australasian Performing Rights Association) Award Shortlisted track "High Water."

Fans will get the opportunity to catch 8 Ball perform new songs from the album during weekly livestream sessions taking place every Wednesday and Saturday evening at 8PM EDT via Facebook.

Swamp Blues 2 will be available on all digital download and streaming services.

Physical CDs / vinyl can be ordered at www.8ballaitken.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You