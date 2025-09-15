Audrey Hobert Confirms First-Ever Headline Tour Kicking Off in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the wake of her critically acclaimed debut album Who’s the Clown?, Audrey Hobert is set to play her first-ever headline tour with dates across North America and Europe through March 2026.

Kicking off at The Independent in San Francisco on December 1, this run will see stops including Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town, Paris’ La Machine du Moulin Rouge and more.

Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presale beginning September 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and promoter and Spotify presales September 18 at 10 a.m. local time. See below for full tour routing and visit here for more information.

Fans have eagerly anticipated a tour from Audrey after her instantly sold-out debut shows in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London. This past weekend, she performed at the reopening of New York City’s Cherry Lane Theater, in the opening week company of Spike Lee, Sofia Coppola, and Brandi Carlile, among others.

A lifelong singer, musical theatre devotee and dancer, Audrey got her first taste of songwriting when childhood best friend and then-roommate Gracie Abrams pulled Audrey into the making of her album, The Secret of Us. Together, they wrote some of Gracie’s standouts like “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “Risk”—for which Audrey directed the music videos—as well as current global hit “That’s So True.”

Following that project, she signed a publishing deal, which put on hold her plans to pursue TV writing. As she began writing, a new project was born, then brought to life with production partner Ricky Gourmet. Released in August on RCA Records to widespread critical acclaim, Who’s the Clown? represents Audrey’s exploration of her own creative vision, as it is the first collection of songs that she ever wrote for herself. Audrey is a one-woman-show, fully realizing all aspects of her music from start to finish—writing songs, singing, directing and editing music videos.

Tour Dates

December 1—The Independent—San Francisco, CA

December 4—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

December 7—The Great Hall – Longboat Hall—Toronto, ON

December 9—Lincoln Hall—Chicago, IL

December 14—The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA

December 16—Music Hall of Williamsburg—Brooklyn, NY

December 17—The Sinclair—Cambridge, MA

December 18—The Atlantis—Washington, DC

March 2—Metropol—Berlin, DE

March 3—Melkweg—Amsterdam, NL

March 5—Botanique Orangerie—Belgium, BE

March 6—Die Kantine—Cologne, DE

March 8—La Machine du Moulin Rouge—Paris, FR

March 10—O2 Forum Kentish Town—London, UK

March 13—O2 Academy—Bristol, UK

March 14—O2 Academy 2—Birmingham, UK

March 15—O2 Ritz—Manchester, UK

March 17—SWG3 Galvanizers—Glasgow, UK

March 19—3Olympia—Dublin, IE

Photo Credit: Kyle Berger