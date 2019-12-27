Audiomack and Afro Nation Join Forces For 2019 Festival Main Stage Partnership

Preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack joined forces with Afro Nation-one of the biggest festivals on the continent of Africa-to sponsor the 2019 main stage. Afro Nation returns to Accra, Ghana December 27-December 30, taking over the coastline and showcasing a stacked lineup of internationally renowned, award-winning superstars.

The Audiomack main stage will host some of the biggest artists in the world, including 6lack, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and many more.

Check out the full lineup HERE.

This marks Audiomack's first year as official sponsor of the Afro Nation main stage, yet it continues a landmark run of festival partnerships and high-profile international activations around the world for the platform.

It also sets the stage for more big news in 2020. Audiomack stands on the precipice to be its biggest year yet.

Founded in 2012 by friends and co-founders Dave Macli and Dave Ponte, Audiomack is a youth-driven, artist-first, music streaming platform. Audiomack allows artists and creators to share unlimited content for free, as well as provides tools to help them expand their audience. Over the years, it has been at the forefront of watershed moments in hip-hop and greater music culture. Key releases on the platform include: Chance the Rapper's seminal Acid Rap mixtape, J. Cole's fabled Truly Yours 1 and 2, the premiere of Eminem's eviscerating Machine Gun Kelly diss track "KILLSHOT," a trio of exclusive freestyles from Nicki Minaj and most recently, the exclusive premiere of NAV's Brown Boy EP. With a focus on hip-hop, electronic, Latin, reggae, Afrobeats, and other top and emerging genres, plus podcasts, Audiomack has over two million daily active users, and exists as a cutting-edge streaming platform engrossed in music culture and consistently moving music forward.





