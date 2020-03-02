Audiomack Unveils Enhanced Creator Dashboard

Upholding a commitment to empowering creators of all kinds and offering an unparalleled level of transparency, Audiomack rolls out its Enhanced Creator Dashboard-as announced today. For the first time, users gain access to the most optimal analytics experience possible.

Check it out HERE.

The preeminent artist-first music streaming platform streamlined the layout to display advanced audience analytics consisting of location, geography, and source information. As part of its mission to democratize streaming once and for all, the Enhanced Creator Dashboard is also entirely free. Artists, podcasters, labels, tastemakers, and producers may learn more about their listeners than ever in the past, receiving intel on who they are, where they're from, and how they're listening. Data encompasses unique listeners, followers, total plays, plays by geo, favorites, playlist adds, and re-ups, i.e., "the total number of times someone reposted a track to his or her profile page and shared with followers." All of these metrics present the most comprehensive survey of audience data on the market.

At the highest level, Audiomack positions all of its users to succeed, and ultimately build lifelong fans.





