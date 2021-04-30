Atreyu Drops New Song 'Catastrophe'

Atreyu will release their new album, the John Feldmann-produced Baptize, on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. Pre-order it here. The band has just dropped another new track - this time in the form of "Catastrophe." Listen here. Watch the video below!

"'Catastrophe' is, in essence, an apocolyptic love song," the band reveals. "We took a more imaginative approach to the feelings about that we as individuals and the rest of the planet were going through. The world felt like it was falling apart around us. Nothing was certain, and stress and darkness were coming in from every angle. But living through it all with someone who you truly love somehow made it all okay."

Atreyu will be appearing at Blue Ridge and Aftershock festivals, with many more live dates being planned. Watch this space for more Atreyu live information.

With album features from rock heavyweights like Travis Barker, Jacoby Shaddix, and Matt Heafy, placements on top playlists such as Spotify's Rock This and Amazon's Fresh Rock, and critical accolades from Knotfest, Metal Insider, and beyond, Atreyu remain as vital as ever. They are decades deep into career that sees them achieving new accolades and milestones daily with each Baptize drop.

BAPTIZE TRACK LISTING:

"Strange Powers of Prophecy"

"Baptize"

"Save Us"

"Underrated"

"Broken Again"

"Weed"

"Dead Weight"

"Catastrophe"

"fed Up"

"Sabotage Me"

"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

"No Matter What"

"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

"Stay"

"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker