The band will celebrate the release of the singles on October 22nd at Kenny Dorham's Backyard in Austin at 9pm CT.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Atlas Maior Releases New Single 'Basalt'

Atlas Maior, the critically acclaimed Progressive jazz and world music group, announces the release of their new single "Basalt," due out on October 21st. The release is the second single (first single "Zargreus" is out October 14th) from their highly-anticipated album Hadal, forthcoming in early 2023. The band will celebrate the release of the singles on October 22nd at Kenny Dorham's Backyard in Austin at 9pm CT. Ustad Nizami Qawwal will be performing at 7pm.

Atlas Maior creates original music that combines elements of Progressive Jazz, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and Indian music traditions. Band members Joshua Thomson (alto saxophone, flutes) and Josh Peters (oud, lavta) create a unique sound that balances intimate moments of sincerity with powerful melodies and incendiary rhythmic passages, bolstered by a top-notch rhythm section. Atlas Maior writes original melodies exploring maqamat (Middle Eastern modal system) and harmonic progressions found in American jazz. The group composes with a wide variety of rhythms and incorporates traditional instruments including Chinese hulusi, Indian tablas, kanjira, & Middle Eastern doumbek.

"Basalt" is a sonically expansive composition that reflects the evolution of the band from the early days as a trio into the full ensemble it has become. Atlas Maior, which is co-led by Josh Peters and Joshua Thomson, have forged a multifaceted creative cavalcade from their full quintet to Tabla Trio (with Jason McKenzie), to the full improvised Atlas Maior: Palindrome project (inspired by Atlas Maior's double album Palindrome), or collaborations with guest vocalists ("Nazuk, Ya Ali" with Ali Pervez Mehdi).

"Basalt" is unique by bringing together the two rhythm sections, and for the first time two drummers performing two drum kits together (Del Bosque and Parks). Peters' approach to writing for two drummers is informed by Ghanian Highlife, and the southern Saudi Arabian arda janubian 4/4 rhythm which has similarities in feel to Brazilian samba. The initial melody for the piece was written by Thomson, and heavily influenced by Ornette Coleman, as can be heard in the rubato introductory melody performing by alto saxophone and oud, which is a departure from Atlas Maior's previous approaches with this instrumentation. Together Peters and Thomson constructed the overall vision and form for "Basalt," solidifying the chord progression, and developing the overall arrangement and various sections of the piece.

This new single continues the successful writing momentum and creative partnership between Peters and Thomson (since their first songs together "Ya Ali" and "Nazuk), this time in an instrumental setting. Basalt features drummers Stefan Del Bosque making his debut recording appearance with Atlas Maior, along with Aaron Parks who appeared on 2020's Singles ("Nazuk," "Ya Ali"). Bassist Tarik Hassan finishes his Austin, TX seven year tenure with the band before departing for Lyon, France. Hassan first recorded with Atlas Maior on 2019's LP RIPTIDE.

The duo conclude, "we were very much influenced by the expansive scenic imagery of the southwest United States and the desire to be in nature, along with the theme of connection to one's sense of self. Basalt evokes a soaring sense of transcendence over buttes, rocks, and the red dust from the earth." The single art was created by Benson A, Roberts III, and is a photograph that Roberts took of Salton Sea, CA.

