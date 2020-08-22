Atlantic Records Celebrates Upcoming 'At Home With The Kids Collection' With Sia And Anderson East Tracks

“Riding On My Bike” by Sia and “I Ain't No Zebra I'm A Bumblebee” by Anderson East are both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Atlantic Records is heralding its upcoming all-star children's music benefit compilation, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS, with today's premiere of two exclusive tracks. "Riding On My Bike" by Sia and "I Ain't No Zebra I'm A Bumblebee" by Anderson East are both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Both tracks are joined by official lyric videos, streaming now via YouTube.

"Very happy we could all make some music in our living rooms to share with kids and their parents during this difficult mess we've found ourselves in," says Anderson East. " I'm also very happy that this music is helping to provide support to Save the Children for all the work they continue to do to provide opportunities for children and families to have a better existence on our planet."

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS arrives at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, August 28th; pre-orders are available now. 100% of Atlantic Records' net proceeds from AT HOME WITH THE KIDS will benefit Save the Children, an organization helping better the lives of children across the globe by providing them with a healthy start, an opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS features 23 classic children's songs, lullabies, and brand-new original family favorites, performed by an amazing lineup of top artists and rising stars. The album was unveiled earlier this month alongside a pair of standout tracks, "Giants" by Matt Maeson and "night night" by gnash, both of which are available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The two exclusive tracks were accompanied by official companion videos; watch Matt Maeson's moving "Giants" visual HERE, watch gnash's "night night" lyric video HERE, and watch his guitar tutorial of "night night" HERE.

In addition, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS also features genre-spanning new music from such diverse superstars as Shelley FKA DRAM, Chromeo, Christina Perri, Tove Lo, Saint Motel, and Portugal. The Man. Further family fun comes from artists including The Knocks, Charlotte Lawrence, IV Jay, Dave Cobb & Emma Jo Cobb, Kyle, Royal & the Serpent, Midland, Aaron Raitiere, Ben Abraham, chloe moriondo, A Thousand Horses, Charlotte Cardin, and Winona Oak.

