At My Mercy Releases Debut Full-Length Album BALANCE | SYMMERTY

Phoenix-based, rock/metal band, At My Mercy have released their debut full-length albu, Balance | Symmetry today. The 12-track record features Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate and Matt Good of From First to Last, and is now available across all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music . Additionally, physical copies are now available for purchase here

On the album, the band shares, "The central theme behind the album was seeking or maintaining a sense of balance in life. Whether it be removing a negative element from your life, dealing with unexpected issues, or even just finding a place you feel comfortable. It all sort of boils down to the unending challenge of finding that sense of perfect balance."