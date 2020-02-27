Associated Chamber Music Players Adds New Programming to 2020 Season

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP)'s 2020 season continues with the brand-new Animato! mini-coaching chamber music video series, their annual Worldwide Play-in Weekend on March 7-8, and the third annual Livestream Masterclass on April 11. ACMP has commissioned award-winning composer Paul Moravec to compose a new piece for adult amateur players, entitled "Omne Trium Perfectum" (everything that comes in threes is perfect).

This commission marks the first step in ACMP's initiatives to make contemporary chamber music more accessible to non-professional musicians.Composed with adult amateur players in mind, Morovec has comped a trio for violin, cello and piano. A second version for B flat clarinet, cello and piano is also available. Both versions can be purchased from the Subito Music Corporation catalog in March 2020, www.subitomusic.com. A limited number of copies are available free for ACMP members.

"ACMP's 2020 season introduces new programs that will deeply enrich the experiences of chamber music players wherever they are," said Jennifer Clarke, Executive Director, ACMP. "Collaborations with professional ensembles to provide video and livestream coaching, and our new commitment to making chamber music by living composers more available are refreshing additions."

The Animato! ACMP mini-coaching chamber music video series features six short videos packed with ensemble-playing tips and demos. The first video features musicians Toyin Spellman-Diaz from the award-winning wind quintet Imani Winds, explores Intonation. In the second Imani Winds video, Jeff Scott (French horn) demonstrates an ensemble communication exercise. The final Imani Winds video, with Mark Dover (clarinetist), shares improvisation techniques. Three videos with PUBLIQuartet for string quartet released from January through March 2020 demonstrate approaches and tips on pulse, meter, and rhythm; intonation and tone.





