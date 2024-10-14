Ashnikko Unveils Final 'Halloweenie' Installment 'Possess Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop disruptor Ashnikko (she/they) has released Halloweenie VI: Possess Me, their new Halloween-themed track and final installment in their annual "Halloweenie" series. To celebrate, Ashnikko will be dropping a special collector’s edition vinyl EP titled Halloweenie I-VI, which will include all six previously released “Halloweenie” tracks, printed on an Oxblood Red color vinyl. Pre-order the exclusive vinyl and stream the full Halloweenie I-VI EP HERE.

Over the past five years, Ashnikko has made it a tradition to release a Halloween track in celebration of their favorite holiday - something that has quickly become a fan-favorite. This year’s installment sees Ashnikko deliver her haunting lyrics with appropriate venom over a backdrop of heavy drums and spiraling guitar riffs. Collaborating once again with Micah Jasper and Oscar Scheller - the team have created another haunting yet captivating single, perfect for spooky season.

Speaking about the new release and the Halloweenie series, Ashnikko explains "for the sixth and final installment of my halloweenie series, I wanted to write something playful, euphoric, carnal, supernatural. in my dreamscape, it soundtracks a gathering of creatures in the darkest part of the forest, all writhing together, dancing, sweating, swapping fluids and ectoplasm.”

“Halloweenie VI: Possess Me” follows the recent release of Ashnikko’s new original song “Paint The Town Blue,” the lead single off Netflix’s Arcane season 2 soundtrack. Stream the song here.

Ashnikko also just announced she will join Billie Eilish at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on December 20th, following her headline run throughout Latin America this fall. Get tickets here.

‘Halloweenie I-VI’ EP Tracklisting

1. Halloweenie VI: Possess Me

2. Halloweenie V: The Moss King

3. Halloweenie IV: Innards

4. Halloweenie III: Seven Days

5. Halloweenie II: Pumpkin Spice

6. Halloweenie

