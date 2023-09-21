Ashley Paul Collaborates With UK Boys Band, Ritchie Neville And Liam Keegan On Latest Single 'Bingo Baby'

Renowned singer-songwriter Ashley Paul is set to captivate music lovers once again with her latest single, "Bingo Baby." The upbeat and infectious track is poised to take the music scene by storm, showcasing Paul's signature blend of soulful lyrics and irresistible melodies. Inspired by a memorable day spent in Liverpool, "Bingo Baby" encapsulates the essence of that creative moment. Ashley Paul reflects on the experience, saying, "the day we wrote Bingo Baby in Liverpool was truly a light me up Experience to remember and never be forgotten."

Written with Famed UK Boys Band "5 "singer - songwriter, Ritchie Neville and international producer and remixer, Liam Keegan (Drake, Dua Lipa) Ashley tells us this co-write had an incredible chemistry, the dance track, melody and desirable storyline just came together like magic. Bingo Baby" features Paul's distinctive musical style that effortlessly blends elements of pop, soul, and contemporary sounds. Her emotive vocals, paired with catchy rhythms, create an irresistible sonic experience that listeners won't be able to resist dancing to.

The song's vibrant energy and relatable lyrics are a testament to making it an instant hit for fans and new listeners alike. With a track record of delivering songs that resonate deeply, Ashley Paul's "Bingo Baby" is poised to make its mark on the charts. The single's release is eagerly anticipated by fans around the world that have come to appreciate Paul's unique ability to touch hearts through her music.

"Bingo Baby" will be available October 1st on all major streaming platforms, giving listeners the opportunity to immerse themselves in the infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics that define Ashley Paul's artistry. Don't miss out on the chance to experience this musical journey that captures the essence of a memorable day in Liverpool. Surprises out as well are a fresh animation video of Ashley and her characters along with it's special appearance on MTV.

For more information about Ashley Paul and her latest single, "Bingo Baby," please follow her on Ashley Paul (@official_ashley_paul).

About Ashley Paul:

Ashley Paul is a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her soulful vocals and emotionally resonant songwriting. With a unique blend of musical influences, she has consistently delivered songs that touch the hearts of listeners worldwide. Her music transcends genres, creating a powerful and unforgettable sonic experience.

For more info, follow Ashley Paul:

Facebook: Ashley Paul Musician | New York NY | Facebook

Instagram: Ashley Paul (@official_ashley_paul)

YouTube: Ashley Paul - Topic - YouTube