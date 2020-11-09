Ashley Gorley Named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year

For the eighth time.

Songwriting powerhouse Ashley Gorley continues to set new records and milestones, winning ASCAP's coveted "Country Music Songwriter of the Year" award for a seventh consecutive time, and an unprecedented career total of eight times. Gorley was honored at the 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards for seven of the most performed country songs of 2019, and all seven songs were No. 1 singles each recorded by a different artist. Gorley has written 51 No. 1 hits, making him the only songwriter in any genre to claim the top spot that many times in the history of the Billboard and Mediabase airplay charts.

"I am humbled, proud and extremely grateful to be your 2020 ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year," Ashley says. "It's been an insane year, and this is a much-needed bright spot for me. Thank you to ASCAP for taking care of me as a writer for many years, but also for taking care of my family. We have felt your love through this pandemic and are grateful to be able to celebrate with you all virtually."

"It's inspirational," SVP/GM of Round Hill Music Publishing Mark Brown says. "If you look at the body of work, Ashley's songs are varied - different artists, lots of different configurations, lots of different ideas. But there's also a consistency that people like and gravitate toward. Because of this gift, Ashley's songs touch a very broad array of listeners. His songs are influencing a lot of people."

Round Hill Music was well represented at the 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards, as fellow hitmaker and songwriter Jimmy Robbins was honored for two songs - "The Bones" by Maren Morris, and "Homecoming Queen" by Kelsea Ballerini. "The Bones" landed at No. 1 on Country Airplay, both Hot AC and Adult Contemporary charts and has broken multiple records. The track held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart for 19 weeks and is nominated for CMA Song of The Year. GRAMMY® winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Craig Wiseman was also honored for the song "Chasin' You" by Morgan Wallen. In 2009, Craig was named "Songwriter of the Decade" by the Nashville Songwriters Association International and has written 26 No. 1 hits.

"Jimmy Robbins' continuing list of successes and accomplishments is quite impressive," adds Brown. "This year puts him into an even higher category of elite songwriters with his record-breaking success with 'The Bones.' And, Craig Wiseman is a great songwriter on so many levels. The ability to capture the perfect snapshot of our lives is something that only those in touch with a special greatness can ever do. I'm so impressed with Craig and Jimmy and extend them my heartiest congratulations."

