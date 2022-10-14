Ashe Releases Sophomore Album 'Rae'

California-based, RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ashe releases her sophomore album Rae via Mom + Pop along with the video for latest single "omw." Fourteen tracks in length, and created with close friends and collaborators Leroy Clampitt, Steph Jones, Casey Smith, Noah Conrad, John Ryan and Afterhrs, Rae ushers in a new era of confidence for the artist.

Additionally, Ashe has announced her 2023 global "Fun While It Lasted Tour," with venues to be revealed next week.

On the new album, Ashe shares, "Since my debut is called Ashlyn and Rae is my middle name, it seemed like the only name for my sophomore album. I've inevitably created a trilogy. Rae reminds me of California sunshine, but it also has a Western grit. Every day, you're in the middle of your life from being born to dying. I'm in the middle of my life. Rae marks the next era."

Rae kicks off with first single, "Another Man's Jeans", which cuts right to the chase in conversation with an ex. Wild guitar licks wrap around handclaps as horns pipe up in the background before she declares, "I don't want to talk about the fights in your mustang, let's just think about the nights drinking rosé-colored champagne."

Later on she is joined by her life-long hero and fashion icon, Diane Keaton for the beautiful and soothing "Love Is Letting Go", her dusky delivery coasts over embers of acoustic guitar and a soft beat on "Hope You're Not Happy." Ominous percussion simmers, she takes aim at prehistoric industry sexism on "Angry Woman."

With its psychedelic Floyd-inspired title, "Shower With My Clothes On" bottles anxiety inside of minor chords and a dynamic delivery. The upbeat piano, buoyant tambourine and seventies-style groove of "omw" embodies her confidence. Rae concludes on "Fun While It Lasted." Written on a slightly out of tune piano in Big Bear, California, she ponders the end of the previous chapter and the beginning of the next.

Ashe will perform a special one-night-only set to celebrate Rae at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA on October 18th. Fans will have the opportunity to tune in globally via livestream. In November, she will embark on her global headline, "Fun While It Lasted Tour."

The 39-date tour spans across North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. See full dates below. Ashe has partnered with PLUS1 and a portion of all tour proceeds will go to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets HERE now.

Ashe's breakthrough debut, Ashlyn spawned multiple global hits, including "Moral Of The Story" and "Till Forever Falls Apart" - with FINNEAS - which was named one of the best songs of 2021 by the Los Angeles Times and surpassed 145 million streams on Spotify. Her meteoric rise includes amassing over 1.8 billion streams, 230 million video views, 8.9 million monthly Spotify listeners and a 4 million combined social media reach.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

ASHE TOUR DATES

2022 Australia/New Zealand

11/4 New Zealand, Auckland Powerstation

11/6 Australia, Brisbane The Triffid

11/7 Australia, Sydney Metro Theatre

11/9 Australia, Melbourne Max Watts

2023 Europe/UK

3/8 - Stockholm, Sweden

3/9 - Copenhagen, Denmark

3/10 - Berlin, Germany

3/12 - Antwerp, Belgium

3/14 - Cologne, Germany

3/15 - Utrecht, Netherlands

3/16 - Paris, France

3/20 - Dublin, Ireland

3/21 - Liverpool, UK

3/22 - London, UK

3/24 - Bristol, UK

3/25 - Nottingham, UK

3/26 - Glasgow, UK

2023 North America

4/10 - Washington, DC

4/13 - New York, NY

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA

4/16 - Boston, MA

4/18 - Montreal, QC

4/19 - Toronto, ON

4/20 - Royal Oak, MI

4/22 - Columbus, OH

4/23 - Chicago, IL

4/25 - Kansas City, MO

4/26 - Saint Paul, MN

4/28 - Denver, CO

4/29 - Salt Lake City, UT

5/2 - Seattle, WA

5/5 - Portland, OR

5/9 - Los Angeles, CA

5/11 - San Diego, CA

5/14 - Dallas, TX

5/16 - Austin, TX

5/17 - Houston, TX

5/21 - Atlanta, GA

5/23 - Nashville, TN