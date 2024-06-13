Aseethe Share New Single 'The Air is Caving In'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their recent U.S. tour, Aseethe share suffocating new single "The Air is Caving In" from their forthcoming album The Cost, out June 21st. Expanding on the band's singular blend of seismic weight, mesmeric drone, and gripping tension, "The Air is Caving In” brings the trio's hardcore backgrounds to the forefront. The band shift effortlessly between passages of molten sludge and blistering tempos that push well past anything Aseethe have done before.

Invoking a sense of both desperation and righteous rage, "The Air is Caving In" captures the hypocrisy and gross inequality that underpin the myth of the "American Dream" and the ravages of late-stage capitalism. Bassist Noah Koester elaborates: "it's about the notion of telling people to "pull up their bootstraps" when they don't have boots to begin with. I watched a lot of people with little to no help or resources be told to "work harder" (like they aren't already doing, that to just survive)."

Aseethe, guitarist Brian Barr, drummer Eric Diercks, and bassist Noah Koester, now with synthesist/former bassist Drew Bissell re-joining the fold live, carve their own path in the world of heavy music. Driven by an exploratory ethos, Aseethe warp sounds into emotionally potent songs that are as detailed as they are immense. Recorded by acclaimed producer/engineer Sanford Parker (Pelican, Eyehategod, Yob, Voivod) at Electrical Audio in Chicago, new album The Cost is more focused and elaborate than anything the band have crafted before, expanding Aseethe’s dynamic palette with more nuance and transforming their battering sound into cathartic arcs. Says guitarist Brian Barr, “It’s still down-tuned and heavy, but we were deliberately trying to make a record that uses our own musical language to make something that was representative of the musicians we are.”

Photo credit: Karlee Barr

