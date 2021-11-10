Artikal Sound System Drops Single 'Dissolve'

Based in South Florida, Artikal Sound System brings their R&B twist to the Cali reggae-rock genre on the newest album Welcome to Florida. The new album is due out February 1, 2022 on Controlled Substance Sound Labs. Welcome to Florida will be available everywhere you stream music.

Pre-Save and pre-order the new album here.

Artikal Sound System is Chris Montague (guitar), Fabian Acuña (bass), Christopher Cope (keys), Adam Kampf (drums), and Logan Rex (vocals). Together their unique sound is edgy and raw with emotion. Working with renowned reggae-rock producer Danny Kalb on Welcome to Florida, the band pushed their edgy sound to explore deeper themes during the making of the new album to yield the most intimate and personal album to date.

So far the band has released 3 singles including "Spiritual Broadcaster," ft. The Elovaters, "Dissolve" and "You're An Asshole" which was released as a music video. The band dressed to the nines to bury a toxic relationship in their latest video for "You're An Asshole", an anthem dedicated to anyone feeling the sting of love gone wrong. Released in early October the red-lighted graveyard scene sets the stage as the song cycles through the various stages of breakup emotions.

Over the last few months Artikal Sound System has been on tour in support of Bumpin Uglies, The Elovaters, and are about to embark on a tour with Fortunate Youth and Katastro. While on tour they have garnered support and fanfare for the new material with their performances at celebrated festivals including Gasparilla Festival, Summerfest, Reggae In The Rockies, and Cali Roots Baja Sessions! Indeed critical acclaim has followed with Ink19 declaring "Artikal Sound System ... also made a case that they should be moving onto bigger things. I wouldn't be surprised to see any of these groups on the main stage in a few years."

Welcome to Florida is due out February 1st on the tastemaker and genre defying label Controlled Substance Sound Labs!

Ever such the road warriors, Artikal Sound System have graced the stage with fan celebrated artists like Dirty Heads, Common Kings, Eli Mac, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction, The Green, Badfish, Ballyhoo, Bumpin Uglies, Josh Heinrichs and The Elovaters. And have been included on influential festival rosters including Reggae Rise Up, Arizona Roots, Summerfest, Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation, Dry Diggings, Reggae in the Rockies, and just returned from California Roots: BAJA Sessions. The band is currently on tour and will be performing with Fortunate Youth and Katastro for select dates. Check out the complete tour here and selected dates listed below.

Listen to the new single here: