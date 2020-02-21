Art Of Shock Release New Song and Title Track 'Dark Angeles'

Los Angeles based metal band Art Of Shock release their new song and title track "Dark Angeles" today via Century Media Records. The song is off of the band's forthcoming album, Dark Angeles, which is set for release on March 20th.

Listen to "Dark Angeles" below!

"There's a desperate heartbeat that comes with life in Los Angeles," says Art of Shock guitarist and frontman, Art Geezar. "People come here with big dreams and very little else. It makes them do sty things just to get by. It's a desperate place and even achieving fame and fortune doesn't change that at all."

"Dark Angeles" is the second track released off Art Of Shock's forthcoming full-length album Dark Angeles and follows the recently released debut single "I Cast A Shadow". The album was produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is available for pre-order starting today HERE.

Art Of Shock will be joining Sepultura on their Quadra Tour in support of the forthcoming release. The band will be hitting North America Spring 2020 starting March 18th in San Diego, CA and ending on April 22nd in Ventura, CA, making stops in major markets along the way such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Art Of Shock's Century Media debut, Dark Angeles, churns with that intensity of the city of (fallen) angels. AOS' hard-luck and hard-won story begins with their debut at the Whiskey A-Go-Go. Without having a full band or equipment, they book a show, with less than two weeks to pull it off and pull it off they did. The stint landed the band a slew of shows throughout SoCal and a ravenous fan base in the LA metal scene. Art Of Shock's sheer determination then found the band securing a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Over the years the band have shared the stage with the likes of Trivium, The Cavalera Conspiracy, Sacred Reich, and more. With Dark Angeles set for release next year, the band is ready to show the world what they're made of.

Art Of Shock is Art Geezar (vocals, rhythm guitar), Nicholas Ertel (lead guitar), Adrian Geezar (drums), and Brice Snyder (bass).

ART OF SHOCK TOUR DATES:

March 18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

March 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

March 20 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

March 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

March 23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

March 24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

March 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

March 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

March 28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

March 29 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

March 30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April 1 - Montreal, QC - Astral

April 2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

April 4 - Brooklyn, NY- Warsaw

April 6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

April 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

April 8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

April 9 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

April 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

April 11 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

April 12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

April 14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

April 16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

April 18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

April 19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

April 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

April 22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer





