Arranger, Composer And Producer Jorge Calandrelli Joins MAMP

The renowned award-winning composer, arranger, producer and orchestra conductor Jorge Calandrelli has joined Máximo Aguirre Music Publishing, Inc. (MAMP). MAMP will manage the broad library of his work, many of it with iconic artists from the U.S. and around the world.

Through this agreement, MAMP will promote and manage his extensive catalog, many with global artists such as Barbara Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Luis Miguel, and others. Calandrelli arranged and directed the album "Cheek to Cheek" with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga and "Great Performances," which was performed live on PBS at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Jorge Calandrelli was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and now resides in the United States. He has received 27 Grammy nominations, of which he has won six, and received two Oscar nominations. He began his career in Argentina and Europe as a pianist, arranger and director. Calandrelli moved to the United States in 1978 and today is one of the most prolific arrangers that has worked with numerous genres including Pop, Jazz, Latin and Classical music.

"There will be no other opportunity to sign a composer and arranger of this stature simply because there is no other one like him," said Máximo Aguirre, President of MAMP. "That is why we are so honored to announce this agreement with Calandrelli."

Calandrelli has also composed and orchestrated music for the film and television industry. Among his work include a joint arrangement with Kuni Mura for "La lluvia" (Director: Nazomu Amemiya), a four-hour docudrama which premiered in 2010 for Japanese television, as well as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (Director Ang Lee); "The Color Purple" (Director Steven Spielberg); "Billionaire Boys Club" (Director: Marvin Chomsky); "Tron" (Director: Steven Lisberger); "The Shining" (Director Stanley Kubrick); "Sola" (Director: Raúl De La Torre); "The Great Mouse Detective" and "I'll be Home for Christmas."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You