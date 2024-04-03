Armor For Sleep Kick Off April/May U.S. Tour With Bayside and Finch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seminal New Jersey post-hardcore band Armor For Sleep will kick off a run of dates supporting Bayside's The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour tonight, Wednesday, April 3, at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rock, PA. Visiting 25 markets across the U.S. during April and May and featuring appearances from Finch and Winona Fighter, the tour will culminate in a performance at Roadrunner in Boston, MA on Sunday, May 5. Additionally, Armor For Sleep will be making an appearance at this year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 19-20 where they will perform their acclaimed album, What To Do When You Are Dead, in its entirety. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Armor For Sleep's official site HERE, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Fronted by singer/songwriter Ben Jorgensen, Armor For Sleep are considered one of the defining bands of the emo/post hardcore genre. Their beloved concept album, What To Do When You Are Dead, has sold over 400,000 copies worldwide and found them touring the world alongside huge acts such as Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance.

15 years since its last album, the band's latest offering, The Rain Museum, finds them back home on Equal Vision Records where their career started, and it is arguably their most ambitious record to date — a 12-song collection that is equal parts beautiful and devastating. Initially intended to be a straight-up concept album based off of a short story penned by Jorgensen, the concept for The Rain Museum was built around a post-apocalyptic world where weather no longer exists on Earth and people come to a mysterious museum in the middle of the desert to look back on what life used to be like.

Originally planned as the follow-up to What To Do When You Are Dead, The Rain Museum had been shelved due to “bad advice” leading the band in another direction. Years later, the pandemic and the events of the real world encouraged Jorgensen to revisit the concept in order to put forth the finishing touches. Concurrently, his marriage of eight years began to fall apart, leaving Jorgensen to further infuse the science-fiction narrative with characteristics of his real life. The resulting record draws upon the best elements of Armor For Sleep's catalog while incorporating elevated songwriting and composition.

Armor For Sleep will be making the following appearances during 2024. Dates below with more to be added soon. And stay tuned for more information on new music from the band to be announced this summer.

Tour Dates

APRIL

03 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre *

04 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom *

05 — Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live *

06 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz *

07 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl *

09 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade *

10 — Lake Buena Vista, FL — House of Blues *

12 — Houston, TX — House of Blues *

13 — Austin, TX — Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre*

14 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues *

16 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren *

17 — Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

19 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues *

20 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park *

21 — Berkeley, CA — The UC Theatre *

23 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater *

24 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo *

26 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union *

27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium *

29 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues *

30 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's *

MAY

01 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore *

03 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall ^

04 — New York, NY — Terminal 5 ^

05 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner ^

OCTOBER

19-20 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Festival

* — w/ Bayside, Finch, Winona Fighter

^ — w/ Bayside, Finch