Armin van Buuren Announces New Album BALANCE

Today, the five-time #1 DJ in the world unveiled the name and full tracklist of his seventh artist album. 'Balance', which follows on previous albums '76', 'Shivers', 'Imagine', 'Mirage', 'Intense' and 'Embrace', is set for release on October 25. Rumors that Armin van Buuren was putting the final touches to his new artist album have been circulating the web for months now, and it'll definitely please the legions of dance music fans to know that those rumors weren't false.

Armin van Buuren: "I'm so glad I can finally reveal the name and release date of my new album. 'Balance' is a new chapter in my book of life, the result of venturing into known and unknown territories while finding the balance in between. I can't wait to share it with you!"

Fans were also able to get a taste of the forthcoming 'Balance' album today through the release of a new track. 'Waking Up With You. is only the first of many more brilliant creations to come from 'Balance', as Armin van Buuren will be releasing a new album track every week until the full release of the album on October 25.

Full album tracklist:

Side 1

Armin van Buuren feat. Avalan - Sucker For Love

Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays feat. Jordan Shaw - Something Real

Armin van Buuren feat. Sam Martin - Wild Wild Son

Armin van Buuren & Garibay - Phone Down

Armin van Buuren - Blah Blah Blah

Armin van Buuren feat. Josh Cumbee - Sunny Days

Armin van Buuren feat. Candace Sosa - Runaway

Armin van Buuren vs Inner City - It Could Be

Armin van Buuren feat. Ne-Yo - Unlove You

Armin van Buuren feat. James Newman - Therapy

Armin van Buuren feat. David Hodges - Waking Up With You

Armin van Buuren feat. Conrad Sewell - Sex, Love & Water

Armin van Buuren x Lucas & Steve feat. Josh Cumbee - Don't Give Up On Me

Armin van Buuren feat. Matluck - Don't Let Me Go

Side 2

Armin van Buuren vs Shapov - La Résistance De L'Amour

Armin van Buuren - Million Voices

Above & Beyond vs Armin van Buuren - Show Me Love

Armin van Buuren feat. HALIENE - Song I Sing

Armin van Buuren feat. James Newman - High On Your Love

Armin van Buuren & Garibay feat. Olaf Blackwood - I Need You

Armin van Buuren feat. Bonnie McKee - Lonely For You

Armin van Buuren & BT feat. Nation Of One - Always

Armin van Buuren - Turn It Up

Armin van Buuren vs Tempo Giusto - Mr. Navigator

Armin van Buuren & Luke Bond feat. KARRA - Revolution

Armin van Buuren feat. Cimo Fränkel - All Comes Down

Armin van Buuren feat. Sam Martin - Miles Away

Armin van Buuren - Stickup





