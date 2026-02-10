Arkells to Play US Tour in Support of New Album 'Between Us'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On the heels of the announcement of their brand-new album, Between Us, Arkells have shared a run of USA underplay shows to celebrate its April 17th release week, which will see Arkells return to Buffalo’s Town Ballroom, for a weekend of special shows. The tour will then see stops in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington and New York.

“Everyone on planet earth has some kind of service they can provide to others. Ours is getting people out of the house, and off their phones for a couple of hours, says frontman Max Kerman. “The tour will honour the name of our new album, Between Us. Real life, intimate, hard-won connection.”

Pre-sale for the “Between Us Tour” dates begins Wed. Feb 12 at 10 AM, and fans can register for early access here. General on-sale starts Friday at 10 AM.

Between Us – for release on April 17 via Universal Music Canada and Virgin Music Group – was produced/recorded in LA with Grammy Award-Winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Death Cab for Cutie, Wallows).

The album features the just-released new single “Next Summer,” and “Money” (featuring Portugal. The Man), plus additional features from GROUPLOVE and Poolside, on the 11-track collection. Between Us is available now for pre-order on vinyl, and CD, including a signed edition on grass-green vinyl.

Arkells are set to road trip across the pond for a string of European and UK tour dates from March 12-20, 2026, to kick off the Between Us tour. The shows will bring the band to various cities in Germany, Netherlands, and United Kingdom, with a North American run to follow. The shows are the first run of many intimate and up close and personal live experiences to come from Arkells in 2026. See the full list of dates (so far) below.

Upcoming Tour Dates

March 12 - Mikropol, Berlin, Germany

March 13 - Nochtspeicher, Hamburg, Germany

March 15 - Artheater, Cologne, Germany

March 17 - Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 19 - Deaf Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

March 20 - Underworld, London, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

March 29 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum (2026 JUNO Awards Broadcast)

May 30 - Fergus, ON - Meadows Music Festival

Newly Announced US Tour Dates

April 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *album release weekend*

April 18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *album release weekend*

April 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

April 28 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

April 30 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

May 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

May 2 - New York, NY - Racket NYC

Photo Credit: Scarlet O'Neill