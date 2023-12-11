Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

The original version of the song dropped nine years ago.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Ariana Grande has dropped the "naughty version" of "Santa Tell Me," nine years after its original release.

The alternate version of her Christmas hit was previously heard as a bonus track on the vinyl release of her Christmas EP, "Christmas and Chill."

The only difference in the song comes during its bridge, singing "Oh I wanna let him unwrap me like oh-woo-oh / Get on top of him by the fireplace, oh-woo-oh."

The track comes after Grande recently teased new music, which is expected to arrive next year ahead of her debut as Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie.

Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked.

Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Listen to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me (Naughty Version) here:

Watch the original music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Janalynn Castelino Releases Rendition Of O Come All Ye Faithful Photo
Janalynn Castelino Releases Rendition Of 'O Come All Ye Faithful'

Multilingual singer-songwriter Janalynn Castelino spreads Christmas cheer with her ethereal rendition of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’.

2
Absolutely Kosher Signs Memphis Duo Nonconnah Photo
Absolutely Kosher Signs Memphis Duo Nonconnah

Absolutely Kosher has announced its first new signing since its relaunch in October. The Memphis duo Nonconnah is the latest addition to the label's roster. Prolific partners Zachary and Denny Wilkerson Corsa are working on the first two of their new full-length albums for Absolutely Kosher, though release plans are still very much in the works.

3
Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee Photo
Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee

Olivia has established herself and embedded her footprint firmly in the Country Music World. With genre influences from country, pop and R&b Soul, including Shania Twain, Sugarland, Carrie Underwood, Adele and Parmalee, Madison Olivia has become a favorite in her hometown region and regularly performing in Nashville, TN. 

4
CMA Announces Nominees for 2023 CMA Touring Awards Photo
CMA Announces Nominees for 2023 CMA Touring Awards

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards, which highlight vital behind-the-scenes members of the Country Music touring industry. This year's CMA Touring Awards will again be hosted by Country superstar Keith Urban and will take place Monday, Feb. 12 in Nashville, TN.   

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Nicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be FeaturedNicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be Featured
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next WeekTHE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next Week
Interview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS MovieInterview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS Movie
Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING