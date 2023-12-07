Ariana Teases New Music; WICKED Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Says 'No One Is Ready'

Grande previously put new music on hold to focus on preparing for Wicked.

Dec. 07, 2023

Ariana Teases New Music; WICKED Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Says 'No One Is Ready'

Ariana Grande took to Instagram this morning to share a look inside what is believed to be her next studio album.

The Grammy-winner's post includes seven slides of Grande mixing and producing music, possibly signaling that the album vocals have been recorded and the album is in its mixing stage.

To keep with the cryptic theme of the post, Grande did not include a caption. However, her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, seemingly confirmed that fans will enjoy what Grande has planned.

"Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I’m so freaking proud of you!! This project is so freaking special," Erivo commented.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu also reacted to the post, saying "Oh sh*t. Lets goooooo."

Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked. Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Watch Grande perform "Daydreamin'" from "Honeymoon Avenue" for its 10th anniversary here:



