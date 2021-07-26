Arena Releases New Single 'Promise'

Rochester, NY, Alt/Pop/Synthwave Artist, Arena, released a brand new single "Promise" to all major platforms via Imagen Records/Warner ADA .

"Think back to your first love. That first kiss on the hood of your car or laying under the stars with someone that meant the world to you. Ditching class or pool hopping, living without a care in the world. "Promise" is the soundtrack to that time and now your Summer. It's the feeling that never went away, although life may have made other plans for you" says Joey Arena.

After picking up his first guitar at the age of 10, Joey Arena knew there was no "Plan B," music is his purpose. Making friends with the road at the age of 17 and living one night at a time, the stages grew bigger as did the fans along the way.

Arena grew up in a city of arts, Rochester, NY. The home to household names such as Lou Gramm and Steve Gadd; a geographical foundation in which he'd build a music career.

