Architects Announce Live Album 'For Those That Wish To Exist At Abbey Road'

Architects have announced the release of their live album 'For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road' on March 25, which captures a historic livestream performance at London's iconic Abbey Road studios, spiritual home to legends like The Beatles and Pink Floyd.

The album features a reimagined orchestral version of their critically acclaimed, UK number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist,' which aired as a global streaming event on December 11 last year.

The band's performance on the album is backed by Parallax Orchestra, made up of some of country's best and most versatile classical musicians, arranged and written by Simon Dobson, Parallax Orchestra's conductor and a three times British Composer award (BASCA) winner for his compositions.

Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson. Pre-order the new album here.

Listen to the new single here: