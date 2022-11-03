Apple Music Releases Carols Covered 2022 Holiday Playlist feat. Ellie Goulding & More
All playlists are available in immersive Spatial Audio.
The global Carols Covered playlist is back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs reimagined by some of contemporary music's most impactful artists, plus a few of the highlights from years past.
Additionally, Apple Music is launching the inaugural Classical Carols Covered playlist, highlighting beautiful new versions of carols and festive songs performed by top classical artists. All available in immersive Spatial Audio.
Track List: Carols Covered 2022
Ellie Goulding - Fields of Gold
SiR - The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) by Nat King Cole
Brett Eldredge - Feels Like Christmas (Unwrapped)
Amelia Moore - This Christmas
Muni Long - Santa Baby
Elio - My Favorite Things
RAYE - O Holy Night
Jvck James - Joyful Joyful
charlieonnafriday - Hallelujah
Yahritza Y Su Esencia - Amarga Navidad
Spill Tab - White Winter Hymnal
GIVĒON - O Christmas Tree*
Emilio - Wonderful Christmastime
glaive - Last Christmas
Tate McRae - I'll Be Home for Christmas*
Shygirl - I've Told Every Little Star
Alicia Moffet - Winter Wonderland
FLETCHER - Silent Night*
Tauren Wells - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
King Stingray - Run Rudolph Run
Nomfundo Moh - Little Drummer Boy
Alexis Ffrench - Still, Still, Still
Victoria Monét - We Wish You a Merry Christmas*
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello) & Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships
Ozuna - Feliz Navidad*
*Highlights from past Carols Covered playlists
Track List: Classical Carols Covered 2022
Daniel Hope, New Century Chamber Orchestra - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Version for Violin and Chamber Orchestra)
Coco Tomita & Simon Callaghan - White Christmas (Arr. J. Heifetz for Violin & Piano)
Peter Gregson, Tenebrae, Nigel Short, Simon Blendis, Magnus Johnston, Annabelle Meare, Lawrence Power, Laurie Anderson & Katherine Jenkinson - The First Noel (Arr. Greyson for Solo Cello, Choir and Strings)
John Metcalfe, Cliff Masterson - Carol of the Bells (Arr. Metcalfe)
Alexis Ffrench - Still Still Still
Christian-Pierre La Marca - O Christmas Tree (Arr. for Cello by Stephane Gassot)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships (Arr. Baker)
Riccardo Minasi, NDR Radio Philharmonie, Lucienne Renaudin Vary - Silent Night
Attacca Quartet - I'll Be Home for Christmas (Arr. by David Campbell)
Graham Ross, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge & Samuel Jones - In The Bleak Midwinter (Arr. for Piano & Choir by Graham Ross)
Ola Gjeilo - Away in a Manager (Arr. for Piano by Gjeilo)
