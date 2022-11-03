Apple Music Releases Carols Covered 2022 Holiday Playlist feat. Ellie Goulding & More

The global Carols Covered playlist is back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs reimagined by some of contemporary music's most impactful artists, plus a few of the highlights from years past.

Additionally, Apple Music is launching the inaugural Classical Carols Covered playlist, highlighting beautiful new versions of carols and festive songs performed by top classical artists. All available in immersive Spatial Audio.

Track List: Carols Covered 2022

Ellie Goulding - Fields of Gold

SiR - The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) by Nat King Cole

Brett Eldredge - Feels Like Christmas (Unwrapped)

Amelia Moore - This Christmas

Muni Long - Santa Baby

Elio - My Favorite Things

RAYE - O Holy Night

Jvck James - Joyful Joyful

charlieonnafriday - Hallelujah

Yahritza Y Su Esencia - Amarga Navidad

Spill Tab - White Winter Hymnal

GIVĒON - O Christmas Tree*

Emilio - Wonderful Christmastime

glaive - Last Christmas

Tate McRae - I'll Be Home for Christmas*

Shygirl - I've Told Every Little Star

Alicia Moffet - Winter Wonderland

FLETCHER - Silent Night*

Tauren Wells - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

King Stingray - Run Rudolph Run

Nomfundo Moh - Little Drummer Boy

Alexis Ffrench - Still, Still, Still

Victoria Monét - We Wish You a Merry Christmas*

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello) & Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships

Ozuna - Feliz Navidad*

*Highlights from past Carols Covered playlists

Track List: Classical Carols Covered 2022

Daniel Hope, New Century Chamber Orchestra - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Version for Violin and Chamber Orchestra)

Coco Tomita & Simon Callaghan - White Christmas (Arr. J. Heifetz for Violin & Piano)

Peter Gregson, Tenebrae, Nigel Short, Simon Blendis, Magnus Johnston, Annabelle Meare, Lawrence Power, Laurie Anderson & Katherine Jenkinson - The First Noel (Arr. Greyson for Solo Cello, Choir and Strings)

John Metcalfe, Cliff Masterson - Carol of the Bells (Arr. Metcalfe)

Alexis Ffrench - Still Still Still

Christian-Pierre La Marca - O Christmas Tree (Arr. for Cello by Stephane Gassot)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Harry Baker - I Saw Three Ships (Arr. Baker)

Riccardo Minasi, NDR Radio Philharmonie, Lucienne Renaudin Vary - Silent Night

Attacca Quartet - I'll Be Home for Christmas (Arr. by David Campbell)

Graham Ross, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge & Samuel Jones - In The Bleak Midwinter (Arr. for Piano & Choir by Graham Ross)

Ola Gjeilo - Away in a Manager (Arr. for Piano by Gjeilo)