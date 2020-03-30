To say that these are challenging times is an understatement. But wherever you are and whatever you're experiencing during the virus pandemic, we're all in this together. Whether you're trying to find distraction while working, living, and playing at home or struggling to find a positive outlook under major life upheavals-music can be an escape and a salve for yourself and whoever you're hunkered down with. Because social distancing doesn't need to mean antisocial. Beginning today Apple Music invites you to COME TOGETHER, a special space in Apple Music where you'll find brand new playlists to suit your situation and to help provide comfort, motivation, focus-or just something to dance to and get your mind off all of this.

New playlists span multiple genres and include:

Isolation Icebreakers - Sometimes it takes challenging circumstances to reveal what someone means to you. But how to go about expressing that without MAKING IT feel like an ambush? A little music, perhaps. May this playlist-which features tracks from rising R&B stars like Snoh Aalegra, H.E.R., and Daniel Caesar, be the tie that binds-letting that special someone know that there's no one else you'd rather be cooped up with.

Work From Home Hustle - For those fortunate enough to be able to work remotely, motivation isn't always the easiest thing to come by. Lucky for us, hip-hop is filled with the type of inspirational screeds that push us to go get it-no matter where we are. Let these songs by Drake, Kanye West, and Ace Hood put you in the right headspace to handle business from home.

Virtual Hugs - Sometimes you just need to switch up the mood, to shut out the noise and feel the love. Especially in times like right now. Let these huge Pop tunes-some upbeat, all uplifting-from the Jonas Brothers, Ariana, and more bring warm and fuzzy vibes to whatever corner of the world you might find yourself isolated in.

Home-School-Strumentals - With schools closed and learning going remote, it's pretty easy for homework to get completely derailed. Help keep the studying on track with some lo-fi, low-key hip-hop and electronic beats from KAYTRANADA, Pueblo Vista, and more-'cause a little background rhythm never hurt anyone.

Living Room Dance Party - The beauty of the living room dance party is that it works whether you're with THE FAMILY or hanging solo-and even if you don't have a living room. Blast these feel-good Pop and dance tunes from Tones and I, Maren Morris, and other stars to transform any space into an impromptu, social-distancing-friendly Saturday night throwdown.

Astral Escape - You may be stuck inside, but there's more than one way to go on a journey. This heady mix featuring electronic, indie, and R&B visionaries like Flying Lotus and Tame Impala will take you places-even if you're not going anywhere for a while.

Social Distancing Social Club - A big, fat chorus can do something that's hard to come by these days: make people feel closer together, like we're all experiencing the same emotion at the same time-no matter if we're all stuck at home miles apart. This playlist full of hits for the whole family can make any living room feel like an arena.

COME TOGETHER on Apple Music will also be updated regularly with fresh content for working out, relaxing and spending time with THE FAMILY as well as some binge-worthy music videos and much more! COME TOGETHER launches today in the US and will be rolling out globally throughout the week.

Additionally, Apple Music released The Get Up! Mix, a brand new personalized mix full of happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging music that you love, and the Home Office DJ playlist, the perfect soundtrack for all those working from home.





