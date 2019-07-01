Apple Music Announces 'Up Next Live' Lineup Featuring Bad Bunny, Daniel Caesar, Khalid

Apple today announced Up Next Live, a series of intimate performances from past and present Apple Music Up Next artists including Bad Bunny, Daniel Caesar, Khalid, Ashley McBryde, King Princess, Lewis Capaldi and Jessie Reyez. Each artist will perform for fans in one city, for one night only.

Apple Music Up Next is a monthly program showcasing the best new artists in the world. Each month, Apple Music tastemakers and editors identify one artist to feature, then utilize the power of the platform to raise awareness of that artist to Apple Music's growing audience of music fans. Apple Music Up Next also includes a deeply curated companion playlist full of incredible new artists across genres from all over the world.

Each artist on the diverse Up Next Live roster has been featured as an Apple Music Up Next artist in the monthly program or through the playlist. All shows will be hosted after hours in local Apple stores in Milan, San Francisco, Brooklyn, Paris, London, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Apple stores frequently offer free creative sessions through Today at Apple and serve as the place where the local creative community can come together and share ideas, making them the perfect backdrop for Up Next Live. Performances kick off July 9th with global sensation Bad Bunny at Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan.

"The impact [of being part of Up Next] can be seen in everything, in numbers, in plays, in shows," said Bad Bunny. "There are a lot of fans that, when I go out in the street in the US, people who do not speak Spanish, I think they will not know me and they stop me, they ask me for pictures and they sing my songs. It helped me very much to make myself known in a market different from mine, not only the USA, but in places where Spanish is not spoken or where perhaps Latin music does not dominate, exposing my music and giving people the opportunity to get to know what I do."

Up Next Live schedule:

July 9 - Bad Bunny at Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

July 19 - Jessie Reyez at Apple Union Square, San Francisco

July 25 - King Princess at Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn

July 31 - Lewis Capaldi at Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris

August 9 - Daniel Caesar at Apple Covent Garden, London

August 16 - Ashley McBryde at Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago

August 23 - Khalid at Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit http://apple.co/amupnextlive





Related Articles View More Music Stories