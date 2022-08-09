Appalachian Road Show Covers Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Honoring the Resilience of Appalachia on 'Jubilation'

Appalachian Road Show, the "roots supergroup" (NPR) comprised of GRAMMY®-nominated and IBMA-winning artists, will release its new album 'Jubilation' on October 7th via Billy Blue Records.

'Jubilation' follows Appalachian Road Show's 'Tribulation' album, which NPR's WPLN called a "masterpiece," and it continues the band's tradition of reviving centuries-old Appalachian storytelling that has shaped American culture. The album's first single "Blue Ridge Mountain Baby" is out now.

'Jubilation' features 13-tracks of barn-burning instrumental runs, songs inspired by the Civil War and America's barn dance eras, and music influenced by greats from Tony Rice, Flatt and Scruggs, and 8-string fiddle pioneer Benny Martin to Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin.

Appalachian Road Show enlisted GRAMMY®-winning engineer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz, Sierra Hull, Mandolin Orange), songwriter Tim Stafford (Alison Krauss and Union Station), musicians Stuart Duncan (Yo-Yo Ma, George Strait, Reba) and IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Award-winner Ron Stewart, and the queen of Appalachia herself, Dolly Parton, who narrates the album's introduction "In Time, Jubilation."

"I am very proud and honored to even know such a wonderful group as the Appalachian Road Show. They're wonderful singers, wonderful musicians, and above all that, wonderful human beings. I was honored to have them sing on my last album 'Run, Rose, Run.' I hope to do more with them in the future. I'm very excited, as I'm sure you will be, for their new album 'Jubilation,'" said Dolly Parton.

Appalachian Road Show, who tied Billy Strings for the most IBMA Award wins last year (Instrumental Group of the Year and New Artist of the Year), will perform shows around the country through 2022 into 2023, including several festival performances.

Watch their new music video here:

Tour Dates

Wed., Aug. 10 | Nebraska Innovation Campus | Lincoln, NE

Fri., Aug. 12 | Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Assoc. Festival | Richmond, MN

Sat., Aug. 13 | Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Assoc. Festival | Richmond, MN

Fri., Aug. 19 | Larryfest | La Farge, WI

Sat., Aug. 20 | Larryfest | La Farge, WI

Sun., Aug. 21 | The Fiddlers Farm | Sturgeon Bay, WI

Tues., Aug. 23 | Georgia Mountains Fairground | Hiawassee, GA

Thurs., Aug. 25 | Minnesota State Fair | St. Paul, MN

Fri., Aug. 26 | Minnesota State Fair | St. Paul, MN

Fri., Sep. 2 | Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival | Brunswick, ME

Sat., Sep. 3 | First Congregational Church of Pelham | Pelham, NH

Thurs., Sep. 15 | Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival | Kodak, TN

Fri., Sep. 16 | Starvey Creek Bluegrass Festival | Conway, MO

Sat., Sep. 17 | Pickin In The Pines | Flagstaff, AZ

Sun., Sep. 18 | Pickin In The Pines | Flagstaff, AZ

Sat., Sep. 24 | Extreme Bluegrass Festival | Eufaula, OK

Thurs., Oct. 6 | Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival | Waldron, AR

Fri., Oct. 7 | Alahambra Theatre | Hopkinsville, KY

Sat., Oct. 8 | Wortham Center for the Performing Arts | Asheville, NC

Sat., Oct. 15 | Muddy Creek Cafe | Winston Salem, NC

Sun., Oct. 16 | Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall | Sparta, NC

Saturday., October. 29 | Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center | Hendersonville, TN

Thursday., November 3 | Newberry Opera House | Newberry, SC

Saturday., November 5 | Old Rock School | Valdese, NC

Friday., November 11 | Edison And Ford Winter Estates | Fort Myers FL

Saturday., November 26 | Sertoma Youth Ranch | Brooksville, FL

Saturday., December 10 | Chapman Cultural Center | Spartanburg, SC

Saturday., December 31 | New Years Eve Bash | Manteo, NC