Anne Burnell & Mark Burnell Release New Single 'Little Joe From Chicago' From New Album

Little Joe From Chicago is a little-known gem from the 1930's written by Henry Walls and Mary Lou Williams.

Aug. 18, 2022  

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell have released the fourth single, LITTLE JOE FROM CHICAGO, from their eagerly awaited album TWO FOR THE ROAD. The single is already becoming a radio favorite being featured on After Hours with Rick Kogan, on AM720 WGN, and WPNA 1490AM in Chicago.

LITTLE JOE FROM CHICAGO is a little-known gem from the 1930's written by Henry Walls and Mary Lou Williams. With Anne and Mark's superb harmonies, Mark's exciting and inventive piano playing, along with their all-star lineup of musicians: Joshua Ramos on bass, who frequently is on the road with Ramsey Lewis, Henry Johnson on guitar, and has recorded with Nancy Wilson, Joe Williams and Stanley Turrentine, and Jim Widlowski on drums, who tours with major musical including Hamilton and Wicked, they have created musical magic and give this jumpin' jive song a thrilling, new vibrancy.

Recording of the song was done at Chicago's Soundmine Studio. Dennis Tousana served as recording engineer, with Erik Martin of Soundanswer as audio consultant. Vocals were recorded by Mark Burnell and the remixing and mastering was performed by Bob Katz of Digital Domain.

The album TWO FOR THE ROAD, is now available at iTunes, Amazon, and streaming services Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora YouTube, and all digital outlets. A mixture of jazz, pop, and blues in their unique style, the album features two songs written by Anne (Another Chorus of the Blues and Peppermint Tea) and one track written by Mark (Looking For The Gold).




