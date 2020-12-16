Anna Elizabeth Laube Announces Release of 'ANNAMANIA'

Singer-songwriter Anna Elizabeth Laube announced today the release of her new retrospective album, Annamania, on January 22, 2021. To celebrate the news, Laube shares the lyric video for "All My Runnin'," a song she wrote after a long period of touring.

"I knew that I had to settle down for a while and did that in Seattle from 2016-2019, four and a half years," adds Laube of the track. "I wrote this right after arriving and really finding some beautiful and simpatico people there."

Annamania is a hand-picked collection of songs from her previous four studio albums. Her expressive and versatile voice and understated rootsy production are the constants in a collection that changes shades from fingerpicking songwriter to hard-hitting blues to folky covers. The compilation includes "Oh My! (Oh Me Oh Me Oh My)" featuring Chuck Leavell and several songs never before released on physical such as a cover of Tom Petty's "Time To Move On" and "I'm Gone," an original recently featured in Netflix's Locke & Key.

Inherently nomadic, Laube (pronounced "Lau" like "now" and "be" like "to be or not to be") spent years driving around the US, selling albums out of her trunk and performing at any venue that would have her, from wine bars in California and cafes in Texas to universities in Iowa, and festivals such as SXSW, The Monterey Blues Festival, and Folk Alliance International. She's also toured internationally, from Berlin and Melbourne to Utrecht and the UK and her songs have been featured on NPR, BBC Radio, SiriusXM, Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, and curated playlists on all digital platforms. She's amassed over 20 million streams on Spotify and her music has been licensed in film and TV.

Since COVID, Laube has been back in Wisconsin, which has made for an unexpected yet sweet time to spend with family, as well as lots of downtime for writing, production, and practicing.

Watch the new lyric video here: