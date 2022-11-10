Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress' tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities featuring UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Friday, May 12.

The tour celebrates Baker's 40 years as a music icon in the industry since the release of her debut album, The Songstress, was released in 1983. These dates mark the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 and it is also the first time The Songstress will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters.

"Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ....Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too." -ABXO

Baker, born in Toledo, OH, and raised in Detroit, MI, is one of the most popular singers of soulful ballads during the height of the quiet storm period in the 1980s. Starting her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker released her first solo album, The Songstress, in 1983.

In 1986, she rose to stardom following the release of her Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning single "Sweet Love." Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has four Platinum albums, along with two Gold albums. Baker is a contralto, with a vocal range that extends her register to at least three octaves.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.

The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which makes it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM local time here.

Citi is the official card of Anita Baker's tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 14th at 10 AM local time until Nov. 16th 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

2023 TOUR DATES

* Not a Live Nation Date

Sat Feb 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live*

Tue Feb 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri May 12 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sun May 14 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun Jul 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Fri Nov 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena