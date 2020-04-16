Angels & Airwaves Release New Single 'All That's Left Is Love'

Angels & Airwaves have officially premiered their third and stunning new single 'All That's Left Is Love' on Zane Lowe's BEATS 1 show.

Listen to the song below!

In the US, over 37 million people struggle with hunger. The COVID-19 crisis means that Feeding America - the nation's largest hunger relief organization, predicts there could be an increase of 46% in those at risk of hunger. Because of this, the band are teaming up with the

charity to donate the proceeds from 'All That's Left Is Love' directly to Feeding America. In addition, Angels & Airwaves will also be launching an exclusive charity t-shirt that will benefit the organization.



Founder and frontman, Tom DeLonge, said, "Friends - as we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn't help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe - revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives. That, ultimately, is what this band has been about since day one - HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song - of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund."

The single follows on from 'Rebel Girl' and 'Kiss & Tell' which have together amassed over 27 million streams to date.

The band is currently working on their first collection of new songs since 2016's Chasing Shadows EP.







