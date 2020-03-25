Angela Munoz Shares 'In My Mind'

Angela Muñoz just released "In My Mind," the second single from her debut album Introspection, due June 19 via Linear Labs and produced by multi-instrumentalist and label head Adrian Younge (The Midnight Hour, Marvel's Luke Cage). "I wrote this song thinking about the journey of love," notes Muñoz. "Despite my age, I have an awareness of what expressing love looks like. As I was writing this song, I wanted to challenge myself as a songwriter. This led me to imagine myself in the place of George Gershwin. If I could choose anyone to interpret this song it would be Sarah Vaughan. Ultimately, love can manifest itself in many ways."

Listen below!

Muñoz is an old soul that finds solace in the sound of an orchestra, turntables, or the randomness that fuels her youthful energy; a prodigy bursting with uniqueness. She believes the heart of music is emotion and this is where she finds her personal liberty and strength. "In My Mind" follows her debut solo single "I Don't Care," which received early radio airplay from tastemaker stations including KCRW and KEXP.

The Los Angeles native has a hypnotic voice and creates music cultivated by a myriad of first-hand experiences and training in the art of sound. At the age of five, she discovered her distinctive voice and was considered an "old soul." Muñoz recalls "Welcome to The Jungle" by Guns N' Roses as the catalyst that sparked her desire to become a star. She began to play instruments including guitar and piano and, with practice, Muñoz began to dominate singing competitions, leaving unexpected audiences in a trance.

A few years ago, her brother Brandon introduced her to Something About April, a record produced by Adrian Younge. The quality of the music left her intrigued. She thought it would be interesting to create a project that encompassed various perspectives, as Younge provides with his analog recordings. Shortly thereafter, she serendipitously found herself working with ensemble The Midnight Hour, lead by Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest), who debuted her song "Bitches do Voodoo" on their 2018 self-titled debut album. They also took Angela on tour and she was featured during their NPR's Tiny Desk Concert performance.





