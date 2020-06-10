Ane Brun Debuts New Single 'Honey'

Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun has been busy during quarantine. From performing for Paste's Happiest Hour, to releasing a host of new songs from her forthcoming album-"Song For Thrill and Tom," "Feeling Like I Wanna Cry," "Trust," "Don't Run and Hide"-and sharing a special, intimate performance of Sade's "By Your Side," to opening a live video chat to connect with fans around the world for a listening party.

Today, she gives us another taste of her new album, "Honey" - Listen below!

The track is from her new album, which is as-of-yet untitled and out this fall via Balloon Ranger Records.

Brun explains the song was inspired by the voice of her 18-year-old self she found on an old cassette tape. "Her energy struck me and I was filled with love for this young, and in many ways innocent, version of myself-this girl talking non-stop in a boundless flow of words and emotions." she goes on to say, "While listening back, I realized that the woman I am today had reconnected with the girl on the tape, and that simple act had made me feel in some way more whole."

Photo credit: Annie Brownhill

Related Articles View More Music Stories