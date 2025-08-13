Andy Bell to Embark on First Solo Tour of North America

The live shows will feature a combination of tracks from Ten Crowns, as well as Erasure classics.
After tours of the UK and Europe, Andy Bell will be embarking on his first-ever solo tour of North America beginning October 3rd. The tour follows the release of his album, Ten Crowns, in May of this year. The live shows will feature a combination of tracks from Ten Crowns, as well as Erasure classics.
For the album, Bell threw himself into writing with close friend Dave Audé, the Grammy award-winning producer, remixer and DJ. Andy and Dave had previously collaborated on two Billboard Dance Club Songs number ones together: 2014’s ‘Aftermath (Here We Go)’ and 2016’s ‘True Original’.
Best known as one half of the UK group Erasure, Andy Bell's solo career includes three solo albums under his own name, and a further two as offshoots of his one-man theatre project, Torsten The Bareback Saint. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with artists such as British Electric Foundation, Jake Shears, Claudia Brücken (Propaganda), Perry Farrell, Boy George, and most recently, Debbie Harry.
Since the release of their debut, Wonderland, Erasure has gone on to sell over 20 million albums, 5 of their 18 studio albums hitting the UK number one spot, as well as multiple Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Their most recent release, 2020’s The Neon, debuted at #4 on the UK Official Albums Chart, and the duo are working on a new Erasure album project. Andy also recently received the ICON Award at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025.
October 3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
October 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
October 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
October 14 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
October 17 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre
October 18 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre
October 21 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
October 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
October 25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
October 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
October 29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
October 31 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
November 1 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
November 4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
November 5 - Columbus, OH - The Anthenaeum
November 7 - Chicago, IL - Metro
November 8 - Chicago, IL - Metro
November 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
November 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
November 15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
November 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
November 21 - Park City, UT - The Marquis
November 22 - Park City, UT - The Marquis
November 28 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
November 29 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
December 2 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
December 3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue
December 4 - Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market
December 6 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe
December 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
December 10 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
December 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
Photo credit: Sean Black
