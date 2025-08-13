Andy Bell to Embark on First Solo Tour of North America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After tours of the UK and Europe, Andy Bell will be embarking on his first-ever solo tour of North America beginning October 3rd. The tour follows the release of his album, Ten Crowns, in May of this year. The live shows will feature a combination of tracks from Ten Crowns, as well as Erasure classics.

For the album, Bell threw himself into writing with close friend Dave Audé, the Grammy award-winning producer, remixer and DJ. Andy and Dave had previously collaborated on two Billboard Dance Club Songs number ones together: 2014’s ‘Aftermath (Here We Go)’ and 2016’s ‘True Original’.

Best known as one half of the UK group Erasure, Andy Bell's solo career includes three solo albums under his own name, and a further two as offshoots of his one-man theatre project, Torsten The Bareback Saint. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with artists such as British Electric Foundation, Jake Shears, Claudia Brücken (Propaganda), Perry Farrell, Boy George, and most recently, Debbie Harry.

Since the release of their debut, Wonderland, Erasure has gone on to sell over 20 million albums, 5 of their 18 studio albums hitting the UK number one spot, as well as multiple Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Their most recent release, 2020’s The Neon, debuted at #4 on the UK Official Albums Chart, and the duo are working on a new Erasure album project. Andy also recently received the ICON Award at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025.

NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

October 3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

October 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

October 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

October 14 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

October 17 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

October 18 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

October 21 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

October 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

October 25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

October 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

October 29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

October 31 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

November 1 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

November 4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

November 5 - Columbus, OH - The Anthenaeum

November 7 - Chicago, IL - Metro

November 8 - Chicago, IL - Metro

November 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

November 15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

November 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

November 21 - Park City, UT - The Marquis

November 22 - Park City, UT - The Marquis

November 28 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

November 29 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

December 2 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

December 3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

December 4 - Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market

December 6 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

December 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

December 10 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

December 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

Photo credit: Sean Black