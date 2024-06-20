Andrew Combs Returns with Single 'Eventide' Ahead of New LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Andrew Combs announced his sixth full-length album Dream Pictures, due out August 23 via Chunk of Coal / Missing Piece Records. The album is a vivid portrait of the musician and visual artist at work, delivering well-crafted songs while embracing the excitement of blending sounds together. Along with the announcement, Combs has shared his new single “Eventide,” a tender moment of gratitude dedicated to his wife, which arrives with a stunning technicolor-hued music video.

Combs on the new single: “This is an ode to my wife and the time we get to spend together at the end of the day. It is a snapshot of dusk – when the world starts to turn in for the evening, the children are sleeping, the dishes are put up, and we get to have a glass of wine while we sit back and take the day in. That usually is the time when I feel most grateful to be alive, and most appreciative of the world my wife and I have created here at home.”

Dream Pictures was written for the quiet hours that bring each day to a close. At night, after putting his children to bed, he would go into his garage to write, play his guitar, paint, and escape the world for a while. It was during those stretches of solitude at the end of the day when Combs penned the 12 songs that would become Dream Pictures.

Combs co-produced the record with drummer Dom Billett. The two musicians began touring together in 2017, and their friendship is almost audible throughout the record. With the exception of instrumentalist Spencer Cullum, who contributed to pedal steel, Dream Pictures was entirely recorded and performed by Combs and Billett. The two embraced all the imperfections that came with the homemade tracking process, balancing the rawness of recording with the finesse of Combs' songwriting. They even captured Combs' vocals with a series of live-in-the-studio performances, resisting the temptation to edit different takes together for a more polished product.

"This record is about contentment: being at ease with who I am and where I am at in my life and career," explains Combs. "It’s me sitting back at the end of each day and finding something that is inspiring, and embellishing on it. I don’t think many of these songs could’ve come if I was in turmoil. I think that dovetails with the album title, because being at ease with who I am lets my imagination run wild and gives me the ability to dream."

Dream Pictures follows Combs’s 2022 album, Sundays, which garnered praise from press including BrooklynVegan, Atwood Magazine and NPR Music, who invited Combs in for a Tiny Desk Concert in 2023. His 2019 release, Ideal Man, impressed the likes of Associated Press, No Depression, and Rolling Stone, who said the album “bears the marks and textures of an artist who has figured out how to translate the varied sounds he hears in his head into his records.” Today, a decade after his first release, Andrew Combs continues to create art for modern times.

Dream Pictures Tracklist

1. Fly In My Wine

2. Eventide

3. Point Across

4. Heavy the Heart

5. Mary Gold

6. Your Eyes and Me

7. Genuine and Pure

8. I’m Fine

9. Table for Blue

10. To Love

11. The Sea in Me

10. Dream Pictures

Photo Credit: Austin Leih

Comments