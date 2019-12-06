Andrew Bird Confirms Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Today, Grammy nominated, internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Andrew Bird announces the spring 2020 "My Finest Work Yet" tour (including rescheduled dates) with support from Erika Wennerstrom from the Heartless Bastards. The two recently collaborated on a new version of Bird's "Manifest," and this tour will provide them an opportunity to perform the track live for audiences across the United States. Bird will also be making a special appearance at this Sunday's WXRT Holiday Jam at The Vic Theatre in Chicago.

A handful of the spring tour dates are rescheduled from the portion of performances that were cancelled due to filming FX's Limited Series Fargo, in which Bird is set to appear in a role that was written expressly for him. The tour is set to commence April 19 in Charlotte, NC and conclude May 2 in Houston, TX, with a stop at Bluegrass Underground at The Caverns in Pelham, TN on April 26. Full tour dates are listed below and on sale now here.

"Manifest" originates from Bird's My Finest Work Yet, which is nominated for Best Folk Album at this year's 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The song has also previously been recorded with a string quintet alongside the album version. "Manifest" reflects on the evolution of mankind and climate change-Rolling Stone praises, "Andrew Bird unspools an ambitious take on the circle of life." Check out his "Making Manifest" video here.

Bird has spent the better part of the year captivating audiences across the globe on tour. One of the most notable moments was Bird's joint performance of William Bell's "I Forgot To Be Your Lover" at this year's SXSW with breakout artist Yola, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Americana Album Grammy awards. The performance was called one of the fest's best by Variety and more. Next week Bird will play a five-night sold out residency at Chicago's Fourth Presbyterian Church from December 9 through 13 as part of his annual "Gezelligheid" concerts. A Dutch term that loosely translates to "cozy," the Gezelligheid performances will feature Grammy nominated artist Madison Cunningham.

2019 marks a monumental year for Bird. In addition to My Finest Work Yet, which continues to receive critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Paste and more. Bird also recently released a collection of holiday songs on a brand new EP entitled, HARK!. The EP features original tracks "Alabaster" and "Night's Falling" as well as a handful of beautifully realized holiday classics including "Holy Night," "White Christmas," and Vince Guaraldi's epic "Skating."

Andrew Bird is a Grammy nominated, internationally acclaimed musician, songwriter and composer who has released fifteen records to date. Recording and touring extensively, Bird has performed around the world at festivals and renowned institutions including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall. A TED Talks presenter, a New Yorker Festival guest and an op-ed contributor for the New York Times, Bird will also debut on the cast of Fargo's forthcoming installment, airing on FX in 2020. Bird's holiday EP HARK! and newest full-length album, My Finest Work Yet, are both out now on Loma Vista Recordings.

December 9 Chicago, IL Fourth Presbyterian Church*

December 10 Chicago, IL Fourth Presbyterian Church*

December 11 Chicago, IL Fourth Presbyterian Church*

December 12 Chicago, IL Fourth Presbyterian Church*

December 13 Chicago, IL Fourth Presbyterian Church*

April 18-19 North Charleston, SC High Water Fest

April 19 Charlotte, NC Knight Theatre^

April 21 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle^

April 22 Tampa, FL Tampa Theatre^

April 23 Orlando, FL The Beacham^

April 25 Birmingham, AL The Lyric Theatre^

April 26 Pelham, TN The Caverns^

April 28 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre^

April 29 Oklahoma City, OK The Jones Assembly^

April 30 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center^

May 1 Austin, TX Stubb's

May 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall^





Related Articles View More Music Stories