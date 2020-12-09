Andrea Brachfeld & Insight Perform Live At HeadRoom

World-renowned jazz flautist Andrea Brachfeld leads her all-star band Insight for a stunning virtual performance from Jersey City's HeadRoom on Thursday, December 10 at 8pm. The free concert will be featured on the Riverview Jazz.Org YouTube channel and information can be found at www.RiverviewJazz.Org.



Brachfeld's Insight features some of the most respected sidemen in the NYC jazz scene, pianist Bill O'Connell, bassist Harvey S, and drummer Jason Tiemann. The band has been working together for years and has developed an individual sound with a unique repertoire. This event marks one of the few opportunities the band has had to work together since the beginning of the pandemic.



"Recording this concert and working with my band, as well as Bryan (of Riverview Jazz) and Peter (LeafMark Studios) during this insane time was like a breath of fresh musical air" says Brachfeld. "If this is how the times are going, I am embracing it to the fullest!"



"It's a very challenging time to present music, so we are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to present such a great night of jazz," says Riverview Jazz executive director Bryan Beninghove. "Please check it out - the money's right and the tunes are slamming!"



The concert is made possible by the Chamber Music of America's Presenter Consortium for Jazz grant, which was awarded to Riverview Jazz.Org in partnership with The Jazz Loft and Berkshire Jazz. The grant is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

