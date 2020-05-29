Andra Day Releases New Anthem Make Your Troubles 'Go Away'

Continuing the fight against COVID-19, GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer/songwriter, activist, and actress, Andra Day, unveils a timely and appropriate song from her catalog entitled "Make Your Troubles Go Away." Raising money for the people who need it most, Andra's inimitable voice emits hope as she pleads, "I wish I could take your pain." The soothing hook doubles as an affirmation with the words "make your troubles go away" ringing out as encouragement in these trying times. Andra Day will donate proceeds to GiveDirectly to benefit families affected by the global pandemic.

Listen to "Make Your Troubles Go Away" below!

Andra partnered with GiveDirectly-the leading global non-profit specializing in digital cash transfers-as a Lead Ambassador. Andra recently launched her personal campaign for GiveDirectly, the #IGiveDirectly fund, to support vulnerable families. Last week, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced the partnership, and Andra also gave a mesmerizing Bill Withers tribute. For more information on GiveDirectly's COVID responses in the U.S. and internationally, visit: https://www.givedirectly.org/

Up next, Andra will make a special performance on Lifetime Presents Variety's Power of Women: Frontline Heroes, premiering Tuesday, June 9th at 10pm ET/PT on Lifetime and Facebook. On Friday, June 12th, she's confirmed to perform "Make Your Troubles Go Away" for the Citi Music Series on TODAY at 8am ET/PT. Then on Sunday, June 21st, Andra will be participating in UNITED WE SING: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE UNSUNG HEROES. The special 2-hour event will broadcast on CBS starting at 8pm ET/PT.

