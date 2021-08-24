…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Announce December Headline Tour

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead announce a December headline tour with Death Valley Girls as main support. This will be the band's first US tour since their world tour celebrating their 25-year anniversary and critically acclaimed 10th studio album X: The Godless Void and Other Stories (January 2020/Dine Alone Records) got cut short due to the pandemic.

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories was the band's first new full-length studio release in six years and was met with raves from the press. Pitchfork called the LP, "...a true revelation from a band 25 years into the game..." and the Austin American Statesman added that The Godless Void is "...their catchiest and most tuneful in forever, an obvious highlight of their now-25-year career." PREMIERGuitar gave the album a Spotlight Review, writing "Godless Void combines post-punk angst and remarkable musicality akin to T.o.D's own influences, Rush and Sonic Youth, and matches it with spirited urgency" and Kerrang! gave it a 4/5 rating, saying, "Texas alt-rock legends ...Trail Of Dead return, as spiky and brilliant as ever."

This December run is only the second leg of dates supporting the new LP and the band's anniversary. In early 2020, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead went on an extensive EU/UK trek that kicked off in Paris, France and ended in London. The overseas dates followed a sold-out North American run that started in Austin on January 14th, headed to Los Angeles for a release day show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery before heading North. Trail of Dead also did three livestreams from Austin, TX in the summer of 2020 where they raised money for both independent music venues and record stores. Confirmed dates are below and for the most up-to-date info and ticket buy links, please visit https://www.trailofdead.com/.

And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead

w/ Death Valley Girls

Dec 4 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Dec 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Dec 7 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

Dec 8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Dec 9 - Visalia, CA @The Cellar Door

Dec 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Dec 12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Dec 13 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Dec 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

Dec 16 - Phoenix, AX @ Rebel Lounge

Dec 17 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf