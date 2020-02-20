Amnesia Ibiza Announce Full Lineup for Opening Party

The most iconic club in all of the world today says #WelcomeHome as it unveils a suitably awe-inspiring opening party that on May 9th with Jamie Jones, The Black Madonna, Adam Beyer, Anna, Marco Faraone, Michael Bibi, Cuartero Mar-T B2B CAAL, Sidney Charles B2B Seb Zito, Luca Donzelli, Les Schmitz, John Woods and Carolina Fe opening what is set to be a spectacular summer season in 2020.

Amnesia is truly home for electronic music lovers from all over the world, for people who come together and celebrate the best DJs and live acts in the game. This huge opening is an annual time for great celebration and always offers production thought through to the last detail, incredible lighting effects and the most advanced sound system in the world on the famous Terrace which boasts the kv2 Audio. This year it's headlined by returning favourites, Paradise hero Jamie Jones, deep digging American selector The Black Madonna, techno mainstays Adam Beyer and Marco Faraone, Brazilian leader Anna, edgy tech champ Michael Bibi, much-loved Spanish legends Cuartero, Mar-T & CAAL go back-to-back and another special back-to-back between Sidney Charles & Seb Zito, Moon Harbour and Origins Rcds associate, Luca Donzelli, as well as Amnesia residents, Les Schmitz, John Woods and Carolina Fe.

Once that opening has set a high standard for the season ahead, the weekly parties will keep the vibes alive all summer long. First up, the now world-renowned Pyramid has made a huge splash in just a couple of years with standout names like Nina Kraviz and Ricardo Villalobos playing in the past. Each week, the iconic club is turned into an immersive adult playground with a world class soundtrack and so expect more next level experiences in 2020. This season, it runs each Sunday from June 7 - Sept 27 with a wealth of international names headlining each week.

Saturdays will be all about Elrow, undoubtedly the most colourful, spectacular and fantastically outlandish party in the world. The world famous production is beyond belief, the atmospheres are always crazy and the sound track comes from contemporary DJs who really know how to pack a dance floor. It runs weekly from May 23 - Sept 26 and will be the one and only place to be for those who like to be submerged in imaginary party worlds.

Together is back to retain its crown as one of the most eclectic and immersive nights in the White Isle on Mondays from June 1 - June 29, then from Sept 7 - Oct 5. For 10 whole years now, this party has been bringing festival-sized line-ups to Amnesia each and every week and to celebrate all that they will be hosting 10 special events under the 10 x 10 banner with legendary residents Chase & Status returning once more. Will and Saul will be bringing with them a horde of hand-picked special guests, world exclusive debuts and first time, one-off B2Bs on their most ambitious season yet, showcasing the best from their latest RTRN II JUNGLE project, alongside all new music to road test for those lucky to bear witness. The lights, lasers, ice cannons and visuals are off the chart each and every time and the very best of bass music is showcased with drum & bass, urban, house, grime, techno and more all covered.

As well as this huge opening party and the weekly residencies, there will be a unique series of six spectacular parties from Do Not Sleep - dates to be announced soon - plus a very special guest with her own Friday night party, and plenty of live shows that will transform the world renowned Ibiza Terrace into something you have never witnessed before.

Already, this is shaping up to be the most complete and comprehensive season in Amnesia's long and storied history.

OPENING PARTY

May 9th

LA TERRAZA

JAMIE JONES

THE BLACK MADONNA

MICHAEL BIBI

CUARTERO

MAR-T B2B CAAL

SIDNEY CHARLES B2B SEB ZITO

MAIN ROOM

ADAM BEYER

ANNA

MARCO FARAONE

LUCA DONZELLI

LES SCHMITZ

TOGETHER TUESDAYS

June 1 - June 29

Sept 7 - to Oct 5

ELROW SATURDAYS

May 23 - Sept 26

PYRAMID SUNDAYS

June 7 - September 27

Amnesia Opening Party Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/456579308610970/

Tickets / further information: https://tickets.amnesia.es/en/ticket/642





