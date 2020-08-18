Americana-pop album, 'BABYGIRL,' by Cf Watkins Due 10/16

The first single, “Frances,” is out now

Americana-pop singer-songwriter, Cf Watkins, has announced her new album, Babygirl, due out October 16, 2020, on Whatever's Clever Records. The first single, "Frances," is out now and showcases Watkins' signature style, melding folk and country references with contemporary pop.

Filled with conscious themes of empowerment, Babygirl is both a coming of age story and an ode to female friendship. "Romances have come in and out of my life," says Watkins, "But through it all, the relationships that continue to open my heart the most are grounded in the women I've known."

Based in Brooklyn for the past nine years, Watkins' Americana-pop style embodies the influences of her North Carolina roots. Performing since the age of fourteen, she has shared the stage with acts like Langhorne Slim, Future Birds, Chatham County Line, Wilder Maker, Lowland Hum, and Alpenglow. Her 2016 debut release, I Am New, as well as the single, "Frances and Jack," were produced by Daniel Goans of Lowland Hum at White Star Studios.

For the recording of Babygirl, Watkins collaborated with Max Hart, a producer and multi-instrumentalist who has previously worked with artists like The War On Drugs, Katy Perry, and Melissa Etheridge. The album portrays her growth as both a person and a woman. "When I think about my last album, I feel I was writing songs about weakness," Watkins says. "With this album, I made a conscious effort to write songs about the power of choosing yourself."

Babygirl will be released on October 16, 2020, and Cf Watkins will be unveiling additional singles and videos surrounding the release.

BABYGIRL TRACKLISTING

1. The Tell

2. Changeable

3. Babygirl

4. Dogwood

5. Holly

6. Frances

7. Come Around

8. Westfield

9. New Hampshire

10. Little Thing

11. White Nights

