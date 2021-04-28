American Thrills Share New Video for 'Discount Casket'

Connecticut-based punk rock outfit American Thrills have shared a new video for their recent single "Discount Casket" - premiering today exclusively with BrooklynVegan. The track was taken from the band's sophomore EP Old Things - released April 16th via New School Records. Fans can check out the video for "Discount Casket" now.

On "Discount Casket", the band shares, "Coming into adulthood can be full of confusion and unreasonable expectations. 'Discount Casket' is about losing a friend to suicide in this period of life. On one hand you can relate to their pain and confusion, but on the other, you wish they didn't see their troubles as insurmountable obstacles."

Ahead of the release of Old Things the band shared singles, "Wandering," "Discount Casket," and "Stranger," which were featured on sites such as New Noise Magazine, All Punked Up, and more.

On the new release, the band shares, "The Old Things EP tackles the subject of loss and the complicated feelings that come along with it. It's an up-beat pop punk record that any late 20-30 something can relate to. We like to play loud and want you guys in the front row, with fists in the air, screaming along with us." Fans can stream Old Things in its entirety now at fanlink.to/e9H7.

American Thrills is a punk rock band from Connecticut featuring members of The Tired And True (Eulogy Records) and Shut up and Deal. Founded in mid 2020, during a pandemic, the band came together to write their debut self-titled EP. The EP was engineered by Nick Bellmore (Make Do And Mend, Hatebreed) and Mixed/Mastered by John Naclerio (Brand New, My Chemical Romance). The band's unique blend of upbeat punk rock with hooks for days and a sprinkle of Midwest emo caught the attention of New School Records (No Trigger, Twenty2), who released the EP in late 2020. Keep up with American Thrills by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Listen here: