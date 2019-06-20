American Football Shares Music Video For Â“I Can't Feel You (feat. Rachel Goswell)'

American Football are excited to debut the music video for "I Can't Feel You (Feat. Rachel Goswell)" from their new album American Football (LP3), out now via Polyvinyl Record Co. The video drops as the band prepare to embark upon the second leg of their North American tour, which kicks off this Friday, June 21st in Salt Lake City, UT and takes them south through Texas until the end of the month. In July and August American Football will play dates across Asia, including their first showing in China, where they will be supported by their Sino counterparts Chinese Football. The fall sees American Football playing Riot Fest, select US cities, and dates across the UK. All upcoming dates are below.

The video for "I Can't Feel You (Feat. Rachel Goswell)" was directed by David M. Helman, who describes the process behind the filming as such: "When I first listened to the track I was immediately taken by Mike Kinsella's lyrics, and felt the need to explore this sentiment of modern isolation. We wanted to approach this concept visually in a way that felt both grounded and surreal. An impressionistic portrait of this growing wave of loneliness using the devices that are supposed to keep us interconnected as our source of light."

Watch the music video for "I Can't Feel You (Feat. Rachel Goswell)" below!

American Football, whose songwriting has been so influential to a generation of musicians, raised the stakes on the writing and recording of their third effort under the American Football moniker, and it shows. The band break new ground sonically, and explore new voices too. "Familiar without submitting to nostalgia," writes The FADER, "it's a fresh faced and dew-dropped introduction into a new chapter of American Football."

LP3 is contemplative, rich, expressive, yet with a queasy undercurrent. It is heavy with expectancy, revealing its ideas slowly, eliciting the hidden stories people carry around with them. "I feel like my lyric writing has changed a lot over the years," says Mike. "The goal is to be conversational, maybe to state something giant and heavy, but in a very plain way. But, definitely in this record, I keep things a little more vague." As on the first album, the lyrics on LP3 may seem confessional and concentrated, but the more you scrutinize them, the further their meaning slinks away. Or, as Mike tellingly sings on "I Can't Feel You": I'm fluent in subtlety.

"Somewhere along the way we moved from being a reunion band to just being a band," says Steve Holmes. American Football is now a bona fide ongoing focus, and they are making some of the best music of their lives. American Football (LP3) stands with two other rare reunion successes - Slowdive and My Bloody Valentine's mbv - as a fine example of how a band refinding one another can augment, rather than taint, their legacy.

American Football is Steve Holmes (guitar), Mike Kinsella (vocals, guitar), Nate Kinsella (bass), and Steve Lamos (drums, trumpet).

