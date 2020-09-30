Amelia Bushell to Release 'Lazy About It' EP

Lazy About It started out as a compilation of demos, written and recorded in Bushell's bedroom, coming to fruition as a full studio production.

Extra Special is the new project from Amelia Bushell (Grim Streaker, Belle Mare). Lazy About It, the debut EP, started out as a compilation of demos, written and recorded in Bushell's bedroom, coming to fruition as a full studio production. For the final product, Bushell enlisted musicians and friends stemming from various Brooklyn-based bands and projects, including keyboardist Sharif Mekawy (Looms, Cindy Cane) and drummer Louis Cozza, who perform in her live band, alongside a rotating cast of characters. Lazy About It was co-produced and mixed by Gary Atturio (Savoir Adore, Ski Lodge, Belle Mare, Psychic TV) at Studio G and his home studio, and mastered by Alex DeTurk (David Bowie, Townes Van Zandt, D'Angelo, DIIV, Shilpa Ray, Blonde Redhead).

Lazy About It and Extra Special presents Bushell's most vulnerable work to date, laying out topics that are deeply personal and honest through lyrical narratives, accompanied by lush soundscapes and harmonies, on each track. The release spans topics such as the Bushell's fears, thoughts on life and evolution during her 20s. The songs are based around the lessons learned from relationships, growing up and pushing forward, dreaming big, yet being lazy in the pursuit. The EP started from bedroom demos, written and recorded to GarageBand, to a full studio production, with the help of co-producer Gary Atturio, keyboardist Sharif Mekawy and drummer Louis Cozza.

DETAILS:

Produced by Gary Atturio and Amelia Bushell

Mixed and Engineered by Gary Atturio

Mastered by Alex DeTurkWritten by Amelia Bushell

Keyboards by Amelia Bushell, Sharif Mekawy and Gary Atturio

Guitars by Gary Atturio

Live Drums by Louis Cozza

Digital Drums by Gary Atturio and Grady Walker

LAZY ABOUT IT - TRACKLISTING

01. I Hate Love

02. True Fear

03. Thanks To You

04. Hard To Mend

05. My Car Is Parked In Canada

