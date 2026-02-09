Amanda McCarthy Releases New Album 'Looking For The Light'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Genre-blending singer-songwriter Amanda McCarthyhas released her highly anticipated sophomore full-length album, 'Looking For The Light,' produced in Nashville by Kristian Veech.

Rooted in pop with country influence and a touch of edge, 'Looking For The Light' highlights McCarthy's range and emotional depth. Nashville tones shine on "Vodka" and "Every Bar Downtown," pop-punk energy drives "I'm Not Fine (But I'm Okay)," and quiet reflection defines the closing tracks "The Last Word" and "Waste of a Heartbreak."

"Looking For The Light encapsulates leaving the most triumphant era of your life to thrive, crash, burn, and thrive again in a new city while battling undiagnosed ADHD and years of unprocessed trauma," McCarthy shares. "We are embracing the good, the bad, and the LOL WTF. We're choosing forgiveness over anger, peace over revenge, and connection over alienation."

Track Listing:

1. Vodka

2. Normal

3. Fine.

4. I'm Not Fine (But I'm Okay)

5. Every Bar Downtown

6. LOL WTF

7. Lifeline (Healed)

8. Sunset

9. Don't Stop Me

10. The Last Word

11. Waste of a Heartbreak