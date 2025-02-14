Alwyn Morrison’s 'Lenox Hill' Ballad Captures Love in New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City’s kinetic energy finds its sonic match in Alwyn Morrison’s latest release, “Lenox Hill”, a synth-pop ballad that traces the arc of a relationship with vivid imagery and raw emotion. Following the guitar-driven electricity of his previous single, “The City”, Morrison shifts gears to a more atmospheric soundscape, proving once again that his songwriting thrives on storytelling, texture, and heart.

Written at the close of 2023 and recorded in Los Angeles in April 2024, “Lenox Hill” unfolds like a memory in motion. Named after the storied Manhattan neighborhood, the song moves through seasons both literal and emotional, capturing the thrill of first meetings and the quiet realization that love has already slipped away. It’s a track that wasn’t meticulously constructed—it simply arrived, a melody hummed on the street, a lyric that felt too honest to ignore. Morrison shaped it into a hauntingly beautiful piece with longtime collaborator Michael Kooman, ensuring every note carried the weight of lived experience. Shot by Denice Flores Almendares, “Lenox Hill”, the single will be accompanied by a music video, edited by Scott Mele who has edited videos for household names like Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Faith Hill — and the super hit “Need You Now” by Lady A.

Morrison’s ability to craft deeply personal yet universally resonant songs stems from his unique trajectory. A former music journalist who once chronicled the artistry of Grammy-winner Esperanza Spalding and superproducer Jack Antonoff, he eventually found his own voice in the spotlight. Now, with a sound that bridges the raw edge of Oasis, the melodic intensity of The Cranberries, and the pop-rock finesse of Robbie Williams, Morrison is carving out his own space in the sonic landscape.

Working alongside industry heavyweights Michael Carey (Gwen Stefani, Pablo Alborán, Robbie Williams) and Michael Kooman (Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald), Morrison fuses emotional depth with pop sensibility, delivering music that pulses with urgency and authenticity. With “Lenox Hill,” he solidifies his ability to transform personal moments into anthems that resonate far beyond the city streets.

Photo Credit: Denice Flores Almendares

